Mukesh Choudhary Plays For CSK vs MI Days After Mother’s Death, World Salutes Grit And Resolve

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary showed grit and resolve as he turned up to play the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Thursday, days after his mother, Prem Devi, passed away. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Choudhary travelled to his hometown of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He performed the last rites and returned to the CSK camp on the eve of the match against Mumbai Indians.

The CSK team wore black armbands as a tribute to Mukesh’s mother. Earlier, the franchise expressed its condolences on X. “The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the franchise said.

This one is for Mukesh’s mother.

In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today. pic.twitter.com/OKk6bmPK4e — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026

Respect Mukesh Choudhary playing for CSK tonight after losing his mother yesterday.

Strength, courage, commitment pic.twitter.com/6i2OOzU5Fy — Puneet Awasthi (@PuneetA77622712) April 23, 2026

Mukesh Choudhary looking emotional As his mother, Prem Devi, who passed away on 21 april, Om Shanti 🕊️#MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/LR0Ne2gZeu — DemonX (@OurLifeWithX) April 23, 2026

Mukesh Choudhary looking emotional As his mother, Prem Devi, who passed away on 21 april, Om Shanti #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/LR0Ne2gZeu — DemonX (@OurLifeWithX) April 23, 2026

Huge respect to Mukesh Choudhary His mother passed away he went to do the funeral and again returned to CSK Camp#IPL2026 #MIvsCSK — (@Chakrispartan07) April 23, 2026

In a show of solidarity, the entire team took the field wearing black armbands. The gesture aimed to honour the memory of Choudhary’s mother and stand by their teammate during his time of grief.

Despite the personal loss, Choudhary rejoined the squad ahead of the clash and was included in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians, reflecting his commitment to the team.

Mukesh has played only one match for the franchise in IPL 2026, where he took two crucial wickets – Travis Head and Ishan Kishan – against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Mukesh made his IPL debut for CSK in 2022, picking up 16 wickets that season. Known for swinging the new ball, he has claimed 19 wickets in 17 IPL matches overall, with best figures of 4/46.

Speaking of the match, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the toss, and his side was asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. Mumbai fielded the same playing XI as their previous game, which meant Rohit Sharma missed his third consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is yet to recover from a calf strain and did not feature in the high-profile clash. The 44-year-old, who had been training with the squad ahead of the game, continues to wait for his first appearance of the IPL 2026 season

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