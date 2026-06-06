My Dallas Criminal Lawyer Expands Practice to Include Family Law

The My Dallas Criminal Lawyer legal team

Expanding into family law allows us to continue standing beside our clients while providing the same disciplined, thoughtful advocacy they expect from our firm.” — Justin Wilson, Senior Attorney at My Dallas Criminal Lawyer

DALLAS–FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — My Dallas Criminal Lawyer, a well-established Frisco criminal defense law firm serving North Texas, today announced the expansion of its legal services to include Collin County family law representation, allowing the firm to assist clients with a broader range of sensitive and high-stakes legal matters.

The expansion marks a strategic evolution for the firm, which has built its reputation on professionalism, discretion, and strong courtroom advocacy in criminal defense cases. By adding family law services, My Dallas Criminal Lawyer aims to better serve individuals and families facing complex legal challenges that often intersect with criminal matters.

The firm’s family law practice will focus on matters including divorce, child custody, and cases involving family violence and protective orders. This expansion reflects the firm’s firsthand experience representing clients whose criminal cases are closely tied to family law issues, and the need for coordinated, compassionate representation.

“Many of our clients face deeply personal situations that don’t fit neatly into one area of the law,” said Justin Wilson, Senior Attorney at My Dallas Criminal Lawyer. “Expanding into family law allows us to continue standing beside our clients during some of the most stressful moments of their lives, while providing the same disciplined, thoughtful advocacy they expect from our firm.”

My Dallas Criminal Lawyer remains committed to its criminal defense roots while thoughtfully broadening its services to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves. Clients will benefit from a unified legal team that understands the emotional, legal, and practical complexities that often accompany family-related disputes.

The firm represents clients with family law issues in Collin and Denton counties with professionalism, discretion, and a relentless commitment to justice.

About My Dallas Criminal Lawyer

My Dallas Criminal Lawyer (MDCL) is a North Texas law firm known for providing client-focused criminal defense representation. With offices in Frisco and Dallas, the firm defends individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges while now also offering family law services designed to protect clients’ rights, families, and futures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability

for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this

article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.