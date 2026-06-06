Portugal vs Chile: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel & kick-off time

Today’s game between Portugal and Chile will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Portugal vs Chile is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal face Chile in an international friendly as Roberto Martinez’s squad makes its final preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, this match arrives at a moment of immense personal and national significance.

Portugal head into the fixture having mixed solid performances with the occasional slip. A 2-0 win over the United States in their most recent outing showed the Selecao can be clinical, though a goalless draw with Mexico just days earlier raised questions about their consistency in front of goal.

Ronaldo’s presence looms large over everything Portugal do right now. His teammates and those close to the squad have made no secret of their desire to win the World Cup for their captain before time runs out. Ruben Dias has spoken about the squad’s collective drive to deliver the one major trophy missing from Ronaldo’s collection.

Chile arrive in mixed form. Ricardo Gareca’s side beat Cape Verde 4-2 in late March, but a 4-1 defeat to New Zealand in their most recent match exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Portugal will be eager to target.

With the World Cup just weeks away, both sides will use this fixture to sharpen their squads and settle tactical questions. For Portugal, the stakes feel particularly personal.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Chile live.

How to watch Portugal vs Chile with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has not announced any injury concerns or suspensions at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. The same applies to Chile, with no squad updates currently available. Further information will be added as it is confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded) 13/5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/5 Both teams scored 2/5 Goal Scored (Conceded) 11/8 Games over 2.5 goals 4/5 Both teams scored 4/5

Portugal have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over the United States, and they also produced a stunning 9-1 win over Armenia in World Cup qualification. A 2-0 defeat to Ireland and a 2-2 draw with Hungary show the squad is not without its vulnerabilities. Across those five games, Portugal scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Chile have won three, drawn none, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to New Zealand, but they bounced back from a difficult run with a 4-2 win over Cape Verde before that. Three of their five results came in friendly competition, and they scored 10 goals across those matches while conceding nine, suggesting an open and attack-minded style that can leave gaps at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Portugal and Chile have met just once in the available head-to-head record, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in a friendly on March 26, 2011. That single meeting gives little to draw on in terms of a historical pattern, making this upcoming fixture a relatively fresh encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Chile today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL’s guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster’s website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: