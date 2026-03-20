Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula React to Taylor Townsend Acting as Miami Open Staff

Taylor Townsend was seen in a joyful mood at the Miami Open, even though play was canceled on Wednesday due to rain. The American enacted a scene, taking on the role of a tournament staff member, drawing reactions from Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, and other players.

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Taylor Townsend Plays Miami Open Staff Member in Hilarious Post

The Instagram post shows Townsend doing all the chores expected of a staff member at the Miami Open, such as getting towels, stocking the refrigerator, putting the gym right, handling phones, and assigning practice courts to players. The American’s playacting was excellent, bringing out the humor of the proceedings.

Townsend’s friend Naomi Osaka was the first to react to the video, commenting, “I’m dead.” Townsend was not letting it go, hilariously replying that she would get Osaka a practice court for some extra time since they were good friends off the court.

“@naomiosaka I got you an hour and half tomorrow friend….since I like you,” said Townsend.

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also shared their reactions, laughing at Townsend’s ingenuity and authentic humor in the video with laughing emojis.

Even the tournament’s official page responded to the post, joining in on the fun, commenting, “You’re Hired,” to which Townsend responded with a salute and a star emoji, showing her appreciation.

Townsend is having a blast on the court as well, with some excellent performances this year. She had a significant breakthrough in her singles career, reaching her maiden tour-level final at the ATX Open, winning against the likes of Linda Fruhvirtová, Nikola Bartůňková, Rebeka Masarova, and Ashlyn Krueger, before coming up short against compatriot Peyton Stearns in the title clash.

On the doubles court, the American has already bagged two titles this year. She teamed up with Storm Hunter at the ATX Open and won the doubles title with a win over the team of Eudice Chong and En-Shuo Liang.

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She then teamed up with her regular partner Kateřina Siniaková at Indian Wells, with the pair winning the title. They beat high-quality opponents such as the team of Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs in the quarterfinals, then the team of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, before beating the team of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in the final.

Townsend is all set to begin her singles campaign in Miami with an opening-round match against Kiwi qualifier Lulu Sun. In the doubles, she and Siniaková will begin with an opening match against Kamila Rakhimova and Alexandra Panova.