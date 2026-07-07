NASCAR winner’s pro-America message will make the left fume, Bubba Wallace’s Fourth of July memo & fans fight!

With all due respect to soccer and baseball, you ain’t getting much more American than winning a NASCAR race on Fourth of July weekend.

I know the series ain’t what it used to be — Lord knows you guys tell me all the time — but some things never change. And NASCAR being the most Pro-America sport on the planet is one of them.

Chase Briscoe won in the series’ return to Chicagoland Speedway Sunday night, and he did it in the red, white & blue Bass Pro Shops Toyota.

DALE EARNHARDT JR. BROUGHT NASCAR BACK TO LIFE 25 YEARS AGO THIS WEEKEND, BUT THE PAIN IS BACK

Would I have preferred it be a Ford or Chevy? Of course. But, beggars can’t be choosers. He won, it looked incredible, and Briscoe made it clear he loved this great country after taking the checkers. You’ll see.

What else should we talk about today? Dealer’s choice. I’m coming off a holiday weekend, so I’m in a good mood!

How about Austin Hill channeling his inner-Kyle Busch and giving Shane Van Gisbergen some payback in Kyle’s old RCR Chevy? Not sure Hill comes out looking great here, but I still appreciate the effort.

I’ve also got Bubba Wallace’ Fourth of July message dividing fans (stunner!), a FIGHT breaking out behind the NASCAR on TNT set after the race (I use that term loosely), and our newest Cup winner, Corey Heim, turned 24 over the weekend so we’ll check in with him and Taylor Reimer on the way out.

Mainly Taylor, though. It’s been too long.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us safely out of crime-riddled Chicago without being shot, and maybe a big ‘ol Foster’s for SVG and Austin Hill so they can work this thing out … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Happy Birthday, America!’ edition — is LIVE!

Chase Briscoe shows us how to properly win a NASCAR race on America’s 250th birthday weekend

Look, we’re not gonna hem and haw today. We got a good finish last night, but the race itself wasn’t the best thing I’ve ever seen. So, the #content ain’t exactly flowing today.

We’re gonna get down to business, celebrate this great country, and then move on with our weeks. Sound good?

Good!

Chase Briscoe won for the first time in 2026, holding on for dear life over the final few laps because Christopher Bell was coming. If this race was another mile or two, I think we have a different winner today.

Luckily, though, it wasn’t. And instead of Christopher Bell in Victory Lane, we got THIS:

SVG vs. Austin Hill ain’t exactly Bobby vs. Cale

“I feel so American, winning in the Bass Pro Shops Red, White and Blue car, Fourth of July weekend, 250 years. Man, what an unbelievable race car,” Briscoe said after the race before oozing out more patriotism in the media center later on.

“I feel like that’s the most American I’ll ever feel in my life,” he continued. “Just the whole Bass Pro Shops group. It’s a huge thing, obviously they so big on being proud to be an American. To win on this weekend, it means a lot to all of us.”

Lordy. Not that they needed an endorsement, but if you weren’t shopping at the Bass Pro Shops already, maybe swing on by there today and pick you something out.

Plus, they have an incredible fish tank in the back that’s mesmerizing.

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As for Briscoe, he wasn’t done shoving NASCAR’s big weekend down the Libs’ throats:

Pro-American AND Pro-God? I mean, did Chase Briscoe nail this one, or what? A prayer before the race, a prayer after it, and praising America?

Maybe NASCAR’s back? I don’t know. I’m feeling things right now. I’m feeling tingly. Stay tuned!

OK, let’s hop back on the track and check in with Austin Hill, who is now in Kyle Busch’s remastered No. 33 Chevy, and SVG.

Austin wrecked (allegedly) SVG a few weeks back at San Diego, and it appears (allegedly) Shane retaliated in Chicago:

More fighting, Bubba’s birthday message & Taylor’s, too

Well … thoughts? First impressions?

I think Austin Hill may be in trouble here. I think he was fine until the end, when his team told him to bring the car around to the garage and stay on the apron, only for him to slide up the track and ram SVG’s right-front.

A couple little radio nuggets:

“Just wait,” he says after getting wrecked, which was ominous.

“Don’t talk about it,” replied his crew chief (or spotter). Remember, we learned earlier this year that NASCAR won’t do anything if you don’t incriminate yourself on the radio.

Which is why SVG said nothing beyond “still a little tight” after he wrecked Austin. Veteran move by SVG. You have to respect that.

Richard Childress getting on the radio and saying the wreck was blatant. It was, but, I fear, NASCAR won’t see it that way. We’ll see.

“He jut grunts” is an insult I’ve never heard before. Interesting.

OK, couple quickies on the way out. First up? If you all thought that fight was good, wait till you see what happened after the race:

Incredible. A totally real fight between two totally real, totally sober dudes. God, I love this country. Absolute patriots.

The random kick. The delayed water-spit. The punching. It was all top-notch stuff. What a fanbase. What a series.

Next? Where do we stand on this Fourth of July message from Bubba Wallace? Some fans are FIRED up about it, for different reasons:

250 years. This country is beautiful, complicated, and a work in progress. Which is a massive privilege, and is exactly what makes it so great. The freedom to use our voices, challenge the status quo, and responsibility to shape the future can easily be taken for granted. You don’t have to agree with someone to have the same pride in the country we share. Real progress happens when we realize staying unified is bigger than our differences. USA!

I think it’s fine, for what it’s worth. Now, the only issue I can see is the predictable “Happy birthday, America, BUT …” structure that Bubba went with here.

“This country is beautiful, complicated, and a work in progress.” Could he have just stopped at “This country is beautiful”? Sure.

Fans, shockingly, noticed:

Yikes. Not great! Again, though, I have no issue with 99% of it. Frankly, it could’ve been a lot worse. Lord knows we’ve seen worse.

A decent amount of the comments were positive, which is an anomaly when it comes to Bubba posting about anything, much less the U S of A.

You’ve done and said a lot of things that I find wrong. But this one? Bubba, you nailed it. Happy 4th sir!

Well said and not overly agenda based. You’re a great father very proud to see you grow up in this sport and turn into a leader.

Amen brother! Happy 4th Bubba!

See? It’s not all bad! This one, though, was easily my favorite. You ready for a wild little ride?

I don’t think it’s worth celebrating July 4th. It really is white people freedom and that’s it. I celebrate Juneteenth as that is the real freedom for all but I get what you are saying. I’m black and Native American-my family has been really hurt by this country.

Yes, these people really do exist, and they’re incredible. Imagine, just for a second, waking up and actually thinking those things? Imagine how miserable of an existence that must be?

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Not me. Not you. We’re all sane. Like Chase Briscoe, we love this great country.

Now, take us home, Taylor Reimer!