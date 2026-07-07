These budget Hilton hotels offer free breakfast and big savings

Save on your next summer trip with Spark by Hilton. – Photo courtesy of Spark by Hilton

Summer travel and budget-friendly travel don’t always go together; after all, summer is one of the year’s peak travel times, with jet setters worldwide looking to take advantage of the season’s good weather, slower work pace, and great deals. Luckily this summer, Spark by Hilton is helping travelers (like myself) save on their bookings, with budget-friendly stays and hotel deals at Spark by Hilton properties worldwide. This premium economy hotel brand operates as an extension of Hilton, coupling budget-conscious rates with extra savings through the Hilton Honors program. The result? Reliable, safe, and comfortable hotel accommodations at top travel destinations worldwide that won’t cost you a fortune; and with special Hilton Honors discounts, they might cost you hardly anything at all: Explore the benefits of booking with Spark by Hilton below:

What is Spark by Hilton? Spark by Hilton is a more affordable approach to hotel-booking. It serves as a premium economy hotel brand, with booking options that prioritize comfort, helpful service and valuable amenities, like free breakfast. It’s different from standard Hilton options, in that it’s designed to be entirely budget-friendly without sacrificing on comfort and functionality; that way no matter where you are in the world, you have a reliable place to stay. How do I book through Spark by Hilton? Same as you would any online hotel booking; simply go to the Hilton.com website, navigate to the Spark by Hilton page and browse through location options worldwide — including Hilton hotels in Miami, Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, and more.

Find summer travel deals for the whole family with Spark by Hilton. – Photo courtesy of Spark by Hilton

Explore top Spark by Hilton locations to book for summer Whether you’re traveling for the 2026 World Cup or looking to squeeze in some last-minute trips before the summer ends, consider these Spark by Hilton properties for your next stay: Spark by Hilton Outer Banks Kill Devil Hills Get a beachfront view for less at this Spark by Hilton Outer Banks location that’s just a short walk away from fishing piers and world-class dining.

See the world and save with booking deals at Spark by Hilton properties worldwide. – Photo courtesy of Spark by Hilton

Spark by Hilton Stuttgart Sindelfingen Take your summer travels worldwide and enjoy a Spark by Hilton European stay that includes all the amenities — like a fitness center and pet-friendly rooms — plus access to nearby attractions like The Mercedes-Benz Factory.

Spark by Hilton Fort Myers Florida is the ultimate summer destination, and with this Spark by Hilton hotel, you can stay in the heart of Fort Myers, just a short jaunt away from Manatee Park.