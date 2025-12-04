NBA Matchups: December 3 | Establish The Run

POR @ CLE | DEN @ IND | SAS @ ORL | LAC @ ATL | CHA @ NYK | BKN @ CHI | SAC @ HOU | DET @ MIL | MIA @ DAL

Portland Trail Blazers (back end) at Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Totals: Blazers 115.3, Cavs 124.8



Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (P, illness), Sam Merrill (O, hand), Jarrett Allen (O, finger), Blazers on a B2B



Blazers projected starters: Deni Avdija, Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan



Cavs projected starters: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, De’Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley



Splitter quotes: Said he was proud of how they competed against OKC (didn’t want to call it a moral victory), said they were running a lot of zone against OKC, said they knew they needed different lineups against OKC because of no Clingan, said they did a fine job keeping SGA to just 26 points, said Deni has such a great motor and he was even able to crash the boards with the offensive load (19 boards the most by a non-C all year).



Atkinson quotes: Said Tomlin/Tyson/Proctor all step up for them, said Mitchell “wasn’t going to let us lose,” said Tyson “is the ultimate role player,” said Mitchell had a “business-like” approach, said their record would be really bad without Donovan, said he texted Mitchell that he needs him to score 40 and he was fine if he shot 30 FGAs.



Stats and Notes:

*The Blazers have gone pretty cold on offense lately, but part of that is a tougher schedule in their last four (two against OKC and SA). They’re still playing fast and taking more 3-pointers (Donovan Clingan being out is part of the reason), and of course Deni Avdija is going nuclear. They’re really going to have to get their transition game going with the Cavs being a very good on-ball defense, and they could have success in the paint with Jarrett Allen still out. The Cleveland offense has just turned into the Donovan Mitchell Show, and it’s pushed Evan Mobley down a little in usage. The Blazers don’t allow many C&S treys, and they are getting killed in transition right now as one of the worst defenses in the last month. Both offenses should have some success, but it doesn’t help that the Blazers have a B2B for this one.

*The Blazers are getting a tough B2B, and they might shut it down. It’s also possible that Donovan Clingan is held out here. Deni Avdija should see Jaylon Tyson on him, and it doesn’t matter much with Deni just crushing. He’s in a pretty good spot, but there are minute concerns on a B2B with blowout risk.

*We’ll have this injury report on the show later, so we’ll talk through more of that.

*Donovan Mitchell will certainly get Toumani Camara, and he hasn’t seen that matchup in the last two years. We’ve seen Mitchell take it to elite defenders over the years, but it’s still not an ideal spot for him.