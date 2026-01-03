NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stack up heading into the new year

It’s been a busy year already, with a jam-packed 2025-26 NBA regular season picking up pace as we head into the new year.

It’s a close race at the top of the East with the Detroit Pistons holding strong at No. 1 after an explosive start to the season. But the New York Knicks are not far behind. After winning the third annual NBA Cup, the Knicks are sporting the No. 3 best offense in the league in December.

In the West, despite the Oklahoma City Thunder losing more games this month than they did the entire season up to this point, they are still at the top of the standings. But keep an eye on the race for the play-in as we approach the back half of the regular season, as teams keep their eye on that postseason ticket.

Can the San Antonio Spurs overtake the defending champs? How will injuries continue to affect the East? Let’s see where our NBA insiders stack all 30 teams for the last time in 2025.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Kevin Pelton, Michael C. Wright, Bobby Marks, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon, Vincent Goodwill and Zach Kram) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 17 | Dec. 24

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2025-26 record: 28-5

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. POR (Dec. 31), @ GS (Jan. 2), @ PHX (Jan. 4), vs. CHA (Jan. 5)

In his 13 games since returning from a complicated right wrist injury, Jalen Williams is averaging 17.3 points on 45% shooting, a small step down from his 21.6 points on 48.4% a season ago. Williams remains a high-impact two-way wing, chipping in five assists, five rebounds and nearly two steals per night. But the next progression in his return to All-NBA third-team form is a bump in his scoring and shooting production. He’s taking two fewer 3s and making one fewer per game. As he gets increasingly reacclimated and aggressive, the Thunder could get scarier. — Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 23-9

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. NYK (Dec. 31), @ IND (Jan. 2), vs. POR (Jan. 3), @ MEM (Jan. 6)

Victor Wembanyama called what the young Spurs are now experiencing “a transition in our season” after enduring the highs of contending in the NBA Cup, along with three wins over defending champion Oklahoma City over the span of 12 days. “We have to be able to settle down after that,” Wembanyama said after San Antonio lost two in a row for the first time since mid-November. There’s no doubt the Spurs will be up for the task of Wednesday’s rematch with the New York Knicks, but De’Aaron Fox told ESPN the team needs to learn to take that same approach against middling teams. — Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 23-9

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ SA (Dec. 31), vs. ATL (Jan. 2), vs. PHI (Jan. 3), @ DET (Jan. 5)

Here come the Knicks, no? They’ve pulled to within a game of top-seeded Detroit in the East with a couple of ugly wins on the road against New Orleans and Atlanta. Doing it with utility man Josh Hart out with an ankle injury delivers more credit to Mike Brown & Co. It’s worth pointing out that Brown has squeezed production not just from Tyler Kolek, but Mohamed Diawara in New Orleans (18 points in 18 minutes) and Kevin McCullar Jr. in Atlanta (13 points, eight rebounds in 23 minutes). The mandate was to develop the bench, and so far, Brown is achieving just that. — Vincent Goodwill

Detroit has sputtered a bit on the West Coast, losing a close game to Utah and being bested by the Clippers thanks to Kawhi Leonard’s 55. Important to remember, the Pistons have succeeded up to this point despite the obvious concern about shooting, and that concern has reared its head in December — 32.8% from 3-point range, worst in the league. They’re still waiting on Jaden Ivey to turn the corner, with “patience” being the word used by one key staffer recently, but he is shooting 40% from 3 in 17 games. Also of note: Their 14 home games trail only the Rockets (12) in the fewest in the association. They’ll leave home once in the first 21 days of January. — Goodwill

After dropping five out of seven, Houston jumped back on the winning track with victories in three consecutive games. The streak improved the Rockets to 20-10, marking the second straight year they’ve started 20-10 or better through 30 games — a feat they haven’t accomplished since the 2019-20 season. Now, five road games out of the next six await, starting Thursday in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant has produced four 30-point performances in his past seven outings, and Amen Thompson is coming off his sixth game with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. — Wright

2025-26 record: 22-10

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ TOR (Dec. 31), @ CLE (Jan. 2), @ BKN (Jan. 4), @ PHI (Jan. 5)

Reinforcements are on the horizon for the Nuggets, who lost a fourth starter to injury when three-time MVP Nikola Jokic suffered a hyperextension of his left knee that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Coach David Adelman has said that the team is optimistic that power forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and shooting guard Christian Braun (ankle) will be able to return from their extended absences at some point during the five games remaining on the Nuggets’ road trip. Lineups featuring Jamal Murray, Gordon and Braun have a plus-14.3 net rating in 171 minutes this season, but Jokic was on the floor for all but one of those minutes. — Tim MacMahon

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania’s news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Jaylen Brown has been on a season long heater in Boston as the team’s undisputed No. 1 scoring option, but that’s gone up a notch in December. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Jazz in Utah, Brown has scored at least 30 points in all nine games he has played this month, and 10 of the past 11 he has played overall. That’s got him in contention for an All-Star starter spot in the East and has Boston comfortably sitting among the top three teams in the conference. — Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 21-12

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ ATL (Dec. 31), @ MIA (Jan. 3), @ WAS (Jan. 4), vs. MIA (Jan. 6)

Minnesota could stand to be the biggest beneficiary of the unfortunate news of Nikola Jokic’s hyperextended left knee. The Wolves entered Tuesday’s action a half-game out of fourth place in the West, and 1.5 games behind Denver for third place. With the three-time MVP now set to miss the next several weeks with his injury, Minnesota has a golden opportunity to reestablish itself as a top-four team out West — presuming the Timberwolves can start to get out of their own way and play with the consistency they’ve struggled to show so far this season. — Bontemps

With L.A. reeling from a three-game losing streak and the news that Austin Reaves would be sidelined at least a month because of a left calf strain, the Lakers turned to an unlikely hero in a 125-101 win over the Kings: Nick Smith Jr. The 21-year-old combo guard, who signed with L.A. on a two-way contract after being waived by the Hornets, scored 21 points in 24 minutes off the bench to help get the team back on track. — Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 19-13

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ CLE (Dec. 31), vs. SAC (Jan. 2), vs. OKC (Jan. 4), @ HOU (Jan. 5)

The Suns will have a chance to close out 2025 with their fifth straight win (and sixth in their past seven games) with a victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. During its recent uptick, Phoenix has held its opponents to 105.8 points per game on 44.2% shooting overall (32.2% from 3) and has forced 15.4 turnovers per game. All three of those metrics are in range with the league’s No. 1 defense, the Thunder, which allows 107.9 points per game with its opponents shooting 43.4% overall (37.3% from 3). — McMenamin

A couple of clutch wins in a back-to-back have buoyed the Raptors’ standing following a slump, which included a dismal 21-point loss in Washington. Toronto beat the Warriors in overtime and nipped the Magic by one point, and Scottie Barnes was the star in both games. He posted a 23-point, 25-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against Golden State and sank the game-winning free throws against Orlando, helping to cement his All-Star case. — Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 18-15

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ IND (Dec. 31), @ CHI (Jan. 2), vs. IND (Jan. 4), @ WAS (Jan. 6)

Orlando’s inconsistency continues this season. In a span of a week, the Magic have lost to Charlotte at home, beat Denver and then lost by one point to Toronto on the road. Orlando is three games over .500 and has not won consecutive games in December. The Magic are 3-4 since Jalen Suggs injured his hip on Dec. 13. Suggs’ replacement in the starting lineup, Anthony Black, has been a positive for this up-and-down team. In December, Black averaged 18.6 points and recorded a career-high 38 points in the Denver win. — Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 18-15

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ DET (Jan. 1), vs. MIN (Jan. 3), vs. NO (Jan. 4), @ MIN (Jan. 6)

The Heat are the epitome of how quickly things can change in the NBA. A week ago, Miami was coming off a 21-point loss at home to Toronto, its eighth loss in nine games. A week later, Miami is riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Atlanta, Indiana and Denver. The Pacers and Nuggets wins saw Miami score over 140 points for the eighth time this season. Miami is now 8-0 in those games. The Heat continue to be without Tyler Herro. The All-Star has played only six games and is out with an injured toe. — Marks

2025-26 record: 17-16

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ CHA (Dec. 31), vs. OKC (Jan. 2), vs. UTAH (Jan. 3), @ LAC (Jan. 5)

The Warriors played 13 players for at least five minutes in their recent win over the Nets. That didn’t include Jonathan Kuminga, who hasn’t seen the floor in five games. Kuminga remains the name to watch as his Jan. 15 trade eligibility date nears. League sources continue to indicate the Warriors will actively explore his market. Though the Warriors have been playing better basketball of late — they’re 6-4 in their past 10 games with the sixth-ranked defense and 10th-ranked offense — there’s still an obvious gap between their current level and realistic contention. Using Kuminga’s $22.5 million salary is the clearest way for an upgrade. — Slater

Jimmy Butler III is leading the Golden State Warriors in steals per game (1.4) and is averaging 19.7 points per game, his highest since becoming a Warrior. ESPN

Philadelphia stopped a three-game skid with a win in Memphis on Tuesday night, as the 76ers continue to jockey for position in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Although Joel Embiid has shuttled in and out of the lineup with various issues, the 76ers are getting closer to whole from a health standpoint with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford returning to practice this week, and their expected returns will give a team that skews small some much-needed size on the wings. — Bontemps

2025-26 record: 18-16

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. PHX (Dec. 31), vs. DEN (Jan. 2), vs. DET (Jan. 4), @ IND (Jan. 6)

Cleveland avoided dropping to .500 with an upset victory over a red-hot San Antonio squad this week, and the Cavs are hoping to turn that victory into some much-needed momentum as they limp into the new year. The Cavs also moved Lonzo Ball out of the rotation Monday, a healthy DNP-CD for their biggest offseason addition. Coach Kenny Atkinson said it was about getting Ball some rest, even though he has been struggling, and especially considering the Cavs’ upcoming schedule, which includes seven of the next nine games against current playoff contenders. — Jamal Collier

Three games back from a four-game absence because of a left ankle sprain, guard Ja Morant appears to be finding common ground with coach Tuomas Iisalo. Morant has shot nearly 60% from the field and from 3-point range while averaging 6.6 assists over that span, which included a 40-point performance in the Grizzlies’ overtime loss to the 76ers on Tuesday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming off his second 30-point game of the season, but Memphis continues to work through a rash of injuries with a pair of road games against the Lakers on deck. — Wright

2025-26 record: 15-17

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. NO (Dec. 31), vs. ORL (Jan. 2), vs. CHA (Jan. 3), @ BOS (Jan. 5)

Just when Chicago had rediscovered its early-season magic, injuries have threatened the Bulls’ progress. Both members of their starting backcourt, Josh Giddey and Coby White, left Monday’s game with an injury, and both have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans. The Bulls are beginning a stretch of six games in the next nine days, so they won’t get a break in action while they wait to get healthy. — Collier

2025-26 record: 14-19

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ OKC (Dec. 31), @ NO (Jan. 2), @ SA (Jan. 3), vs. UTAH (Jan. 5)

As college fans learned during his five years at North Carolina and Arizona, Caleb Love runs hot and cold, and the undrafted Blazers rookie has been up lately. He has scored double figures in four consecutive games off the bench as Portland continues to navigate injuries at guard, including 42 points as the Blazers swept a home back-to-back against Boston and Dallas. Also key to that stretch, which has kept Portland in play-in position: 36 points and 29 rebounds from center Donovan Clingan, who shot an identical 8-of-10 from the field both games. — Kevin Pelton

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back, and although he is still working through a minutes restriction, the Bucks have won consecutive games for the first time since October. They still have some significant ground to make up, sitting in 11th place and outside of the East play-in tournament, but their schedule this week gives them a good chance at a jump start with games against the Wizards, Hornets and Kings. — Collier

2025-26 record: 15-19

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. MIN (Dec. 31), @ NYK (Jan. 2), @ TOR (Jan. 3), @ TOR (Jan. 5)

The Hawks have gone from a team expected to contend in the East to one now fighting for a play-in spot. Winless in their past seven games, Atlanta is 2-11 in December. The Hawks’ defense, a strength early in the season, has now been their Achilles’ heel. Including the three losses in the recent week to Miami, New York and Oklahoma City, Atlanta has allowed at least 120 points since Dec. 5. A positive could be the return of Kristaps Porzingis. The Hawks are a plus-9.9 points per 100 possessions when Porzingis is on the court with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson. When he does not play, Atlanta is minus-3.4. — Marks

The Clippers started their climb out of the Western Conference’s basement by clinging to Kawhi Leonard as he carried them back toward respectability. Entering Tuesday night, the Clippers were riding a recent four-game winning streak over the Lakers, Rockets, Blazers and Pistons. During that span, Leonard averaged 39 points on 51.6% (44.1% from 3) with 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Their streak continued as they defeated the Kings on Tuesday. — McMenamin

Keyonte George is showing signs of emerging as an elite closer. His game winner against the Pistons on Friday was his third game-tying or go-ahead bucket in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime this season. That matches the most such shots made in the first 30 games of the season by any player since 1998-99. George is tied for eighth in the league with 62 clutch points. The Jazz have outscored opponents by 33 points in George’s 64 clutch minutes. — MacMahon

As the Mavs explore the trade market for Anthony Davis, the other player received as part of the return package in the widely criticized Luka Doncic trade is providing reason for optimism that he can be part of the franchise’s core into the future. Max Christie, 22, is shooting a career-best 46.6% from 3-point range as a part-time starter. According to NBA Advanced Stats, Christie has an effective field goal percentage of 76.2% on catch-and-shoot opportunities, the best in the league among the 61 players with at least 120 attempts. — MacMahon

2025-26 record: 11-21

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. GS (Dec. 31), @ MIL (Jan. 2), @ CHI (Jan. 3), @ OKC (Jan. 5)

The Hornets got one of their best wins this season on Boxing Day, going to Orlando for a 120-105 win over the Magic despite losing rookie standout Kon Knueppel to an ankle sprain. With Knueppel out Monday and Miles Bridges also going down with a first-quarter ankle injury, Charlotte saw its two-game winning streak snapped by Milwaukee. One quiet storyline for the Hornets: the development of 2024 lottery pick Tidjane Salaun, who is averaging 9.0 PPG and 4.8 RPG since returning from the G League to start December. Still just 20, Salaun has dramatically improved his efficiency in Year 2. — Pelton

Upcoming NBA games on ESPN Wednesday, Jan. 7

Nuggets at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Lakers at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Jan. 14

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Nuggets at Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, Jan. 16

Bulls at Nets, 7 p.m. ET

Timberwolves at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Somehow, the Nets have climbed to being a respectable team, Monday’s home loss to the Warriors notwithstanding. They’ve done it on the back of the league’s best defense in December (even better than the league-leading Oklahoma City), giving up 103.5 points per 100 possessions, and their net rating in the month trails only the Celtics. Cam Thomas made his return after missing nearly two months with an injured hamstring and dropped 30 in a win over Minnesota. The three-man unit of Michael Porter Jr, Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney is a force to be reckoned with — length, athleticism and just enough shooting. Competence in Brooklyn seems to be growing, props to Jordi Fernandez. — Goodwill

2025-26 record: 8-25

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. BOS (Jan. 1), @ PHX (Jan. 2), vs. MIL (Jan. 4), vs. DAL (Jan. 6)

Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine were both working out individually following the team’s Tuesday morning shootaround in Los Angeles. LaVine was going through a full-speed 3-on-3 session, nearing his return from a recent ankle injury. Sabonis was off to the side, testing his left knee with strengthening band work. He’s out at least another month with a partially torn meniscus. Without their two highest-paid players, the Kings sit at the bottom of the conference as one of the more interesting teams at the trade deadline. — Slater

2025-26 record: 8-26

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ CHI (Dec. 31), vs. POR (Jan. 2), @ MIA (Jan. 4), vs. LAL (Jan. 6)

After winning five consecutive games, the Pelicans have now lost their past four against a more difficult schedule. They were competitive in back-to-back home losses to Phoenix, marred by Jose Alvarado’s fight with Mark Williams, then again on Monday in a five-point loss to New York. Zion Williamson made his return to the starting lineup against the Knicks and responded with a season-high 32 points in just 29 minutes on 11-of-16 shooting. He has shot 65% from the field over the past six games while averaging 10 free throw attempts in that span. — Pelton

2025-26 record: 7-24

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ MIL (Dec. 31), vs. BKN (Jan. 2), vs. MIN (Jan. 4), vs. ORL (Jan. 6)

Washington won consecutive games for the first time this season and is now a respectable 4-4 since a 3-20 start. The Wizards even swept the season series with Memphis. Rookie Tre Johnson returned from a hip injury just before that stretch began and has played a big role during it, averaging 14.4 points in just 22 minutes per game while making 45% of his 3-point attempts. — Kram

2025-26 record: 6-27

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. ORL (Dec. 31), vs. SA (Jan. 2), @ ORL (Jan. 4), vs. CLE (Jan. 6)

Indiana’s losing streak has reached nine games, plunging the Pacers to the bottom of the NBA standings. That’s good news for Indiana’s pingpong balls in the lottery next spring, at least: According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Indiana now has the second-best chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, behind only the Wizards. — Kram