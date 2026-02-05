NBA trade deadline: Six Giannis offers — which would Bucks pick?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have never been closer to a trade.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean the two-time MVP will have a new home by Thursday’s deadline, it does mean teams across the league are crunching contract numbers and staring at draft pick collections to find enough value to send to Milwaukee.

But as league sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania last week, four franchises have emerged as serious suitors for Antetokounmpo: the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Which one can offer the best deal? Which teams could be brought in to facilitate? Which superstars could land with the Bucks? What other contenders might join the Giannis talks?

NBA insiders Zach Kram and Kevin Pelton map out trade proposals from the Warriors, Knicks, Heat and Wolves — plus two wild-card scenarios — that check the boxes for Milwaukee’s ideal return. Then, NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, playing the role of Bucks general manager Jon Horst, examines each offer and picks a winner.

Warriors trade it all to create Giannis-Steph duo

Golden State Warriors get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks get:

Jimmy Butler III

Jonathan Kuminga

Brandin Podziemski

2026 first-round pick

2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick (if 1-20)

2031 first-round swap

2032 first-round pick

Golden State, which can trade up to four of its own first-round picks and has a reasonable matching salary in the injured Butler, has the cleanest path to a two-team trade that gives Milwaukee young talent, picks and cap flexibility. Butler will have an expiring contract next season and could return value at the 2027 deadline if he’s back from an ACL tear that has him out for the remainder of this season.

In this construction, the Warriors also give up two swaps and Podziemski to fulfill Kuminga’s trade request and get Turner. That would create a crowded Golden State frontcourt with incumbents Draymond Green and Al Horford, though the Warriors would probably want to manage their minutes and Antetokounmpo’s return from another calf injury. — Pelton

Marks’ analysis: No Giannis trades will be easy, but this is the simplest considering no third team is involved. The Warriors are essentially telling Milwaukee to pick the terms of the deal without including Stephen Curry. The bonus for the Bucks is potentially fetching a fifth first-round pick if they can find a home for Butler at next year’s trade deadline.

Giannis to Knicks, KAT to Blazers in 3-team blockbuster

New York Knicks get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers get:

Karl-Anthony Towns

Mikal Bridges

Miles McBride

Milwaukee Bucks get:

Jerami Grant

Matisse Thybulle

Guerschon Yabusele

2026 first-round pick (from Wizards via Knicks, top-eight protected)

2029 first-round pick (best of Bucks, Trail Blazers and Celtics)

Return of 2030 swap rights (via Trail Blazers)

2030 pick swap via Knicks

2032 pick swap via Knicks

Any trade sending Antetokounmpo to the Knicks is inherently complicated. The Bucks are reportedly seeking young players and picks in return for their superstar, but the Knicks don’t have much of either. New York’s top eight scorers are all 25 or older, and the franchise’s only tradable first-round pick is a top-eight-protected selection from the Wizards that is extremely unlikely to convey. (It would turn into second-round picks in 2026 and 2027.)

This framework would check multiple boxes. In addition to sending Antetokounmpo to New York, it would give the Knicks a perfect backcourt complement to Jalen Brunson and reunite Antetokounmpo with Holiday a half-decade after they won a title together in Milwaukee. It would return to the Bucks two of the far-off future picks they sent to Portland (along with Holiday) in the ill-fated Damian Lillard trade, giving them flexibility in the post-Antetokounmpo era. And it would give a major boost to the Trail Blazers’ roster as it seeks its first playoff berth since 2020-21. McBride might immediately become the best guard in Portland, and lineups with Bridges, Deni Avdija, Towns and Donovan Clingan could excel on both ends.

Whether that upgrade — and getting off Grant’s contract — is worth so much extra draft capital could be a sticking point for the Blazers. Milwaukee would also have to decide it would rather receive fewer picks but regain control over its own draft future instead of choosing a return with more of another team’s picks. And New York would end up condensing its two major acquisitions from last season (Towns and Bridges) into one bigger star. But this sort of trade structure is necessary to get Antetokounmpo to Madison Square Garden and has at least some appeal to all involved parties. — Kram

Marks’ analysis: This trade is contingent on how much Milwaukee values regaining control of its 2029 and 2030 first-round picks. If those picks are considered critical to the Bucks’ rebuild, there is a path to a deal. The potential roadblock is the $70 million owed to Grant over the next two seasons and the fact that Milwaukee is not getting back a young player to build around. The trade feels more like Milwaukee cleaning up a mistake it made from the Lillard trade in 2023.