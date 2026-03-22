NCAA tournament takeaways, Day 2: Kentucky survives on buzzer-beater, Miami (Ohio) exits and Iowa State loses Joshua Jefferson

The men’s NCAA tournament tipped off on Thursday, and Friday was a lot more straightforward across the board as the opening round of the tournament came to a close.

But the madness truly started on Friday with the first game of the day.

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Drama during and after Kentucky-Santa Clara game

No. 7 Kentucky was on the verge of a first-round loss when No. 10 Santa Clara hit a go-ahead 3 with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation. But the Wildcats raced down the court, and Otega Oweh (35 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) launched a prayer from near halfcourt that banked off the glass and in as the buzzer sounded.

Oweh’s 3 sent the game to overtime, where Kentucky secured an 89-84 win to advance to the second round. But the drama wasn’t done.

After the game, Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek was not pleased. He’d signaled for a dead-ball timeout after Santa Clara’s made 3 to set up his defense. But officials neither saw the signal nor granted a timeout as Kentucky rushed to get the ball back in play.

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“I unequivocally called timeout, but they didn’t grant it,” Sendek said in his postgame news conference. “I mean, I think the video evidence is clear.”

Everything happened in the blink of an eye. Should Sendek have expected to be granted a timeout in that situation, or was Kentucky simply too quick on the ball for Sendek to reasonably expect one?

What happened on Day 2 of the NCAA men’s tournament? (Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports)

So, should Miami (Ohio) have made the field?

Miami (Ohio) entered the NCAA tournament as the most-debated at-large selection to make the field.

After a First Four win over No. 11 seed SMU and a blowout loss on Thursday to No. 6 Tennessee, it’s still unclear if the selection committee got things right.

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Miami put on a First Four show in beating an SMU team that also barely made the field. But it was outclassed and outmatched in a 78-56 loss to Tennessee on Thursday that strengthens the argument for Miami’s detractors: The Redhawks played a creampuff schedule with zero Quad 1 wins and didn’t deserve to make the field as an at-large team despite posting a 31-1 record.

Miami and High Point have lobbied this March for hesitant high-major teams to schedule them in the regular season. Doing so would give them a chance to boost their résumés and prove their tournament mettle before Selection Sunday. But there remains little incentive for power conference teams to do so. Until something changes, Miami won’t be the last mid-major at the center of this kind of conversation.

Iowa State loses star Joshua Jefferson

No. 2 Iowa State might be in a bit of trouble.

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The Cyclones had absolutely no issue getting past No. 15 Tennessee State on Friday afternoon to kick off their NCAA tournament run. They rolled to a 108-74 blowout win. But the Cyclones lost star Joshua Jefferson early to an apparent ankle injury.

Jefferson went down after making a layup not even three minutes into the contest, and looked like he was in a lot of pain almost immediately. He was helped off the floor and didn’t return.

X-rays came back negative after the game, but it’s unclear how long Jefferson will be sidelined. Jefferson averaged 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season, and was a huge part in the Cyclones securing a No. 2 seed in the tournament and contending with the top tier of the Big 12.

“I felt like I was back there for a long time just going through pain, but I was happy nothing came back serious,” Jefferson said, via CycloneFanatic’s Rob Gray. “So, just take that information back and then try to get healthy … I’m gonna hit my rehab hard.”

The Cyclones will take on Kentucky in the second round on Sunday. The Wildcats got past Santa Clara in a wild overtime battle earlier on Friday to reach the second round. While pulling off a win without Jefferson isn’t out of the question, he would be a huge boost for the program as it attempts to reach its third Sweet 16 in the past five years.