‘NCIS: Origins’ Sets Return Date — And Start of Mark Harmon’s Season-Long Arc | Arts & Entertainment

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was a man of few words on the mothership for 19 seasons. But with NCIS: Origins, we’re getting to see parts of his life we either barely heard about or never knew existed. And the good news is we’ll get to learn a lot more, with the series returning for Season 3 in October 2026 — and with Harmon appearing in every episode!

Below, we take a look at everything we know so far about NCIS: Origins Season 3, from the cast to the premiere date and more.

When does NCIS: Origins Season 3 premiere?

The NCIS prequel will remain a fall show, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c, with new spinoff NCIS: New York taking over its 9/8c slot after the mothership kicks off the night. The new seasons for that lineup begins on October 6.

How many episodes is NCIS: Origins Season 3?

NCIS: Origins Season 3 will reportedly be 10 episodes, according to Deadline on May 1. (Seasons 1 and 2 were both 18 episodes.)

Who’s in the NCIS: Origins Season 3 cast?

NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell (Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard “Randy” Randolf).

Mark Harmon, who has appeared twice and narrates every episode, will appear in every episode “as part of a present-day mystery tied to his ‘90s Camp Pendleton days in an action-packed story that unfolds all season long.”

In Season 3, there will only be one showrunner instead of the two, Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, who have been since its origins. Monreal is exiting after Season 2 “to focus new projects,” according to Deadline on January 28 (just six days after the renewal news).

Working on Origins has “meant so much. I get to work with my dear friend, David, and this person who I respect and admire in David, and that has just been such a highlight for me. It’s really tough to leave. I love these characters. I love our actors. I love the cast and crew and everybody involved in the show, and I’m so excited to see where they take it next,” Monreal told TV Insider. “And it’s in extremely capable hands with David. I can’t wait to see what he does. But yeah, it’s just been such a complete honor for me. I’m just so incredibly grateful.”

Added North, “We’re all looking forward to making her proud. That’s what we’ve all said behind closed doors because obviously this show, I think everyone that watches it feels there’s something special to it, and that’s just Gina, Gina, Gina.”

Joining North, Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, and Michele Greco as an executive producer is NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen.

What’s NCIS: Origins about?

The NCIS prequel follows Gibbs’ early days at NIS, working for Mike Franks and alongside his team. As the show tracks them tackling cases, it also delves into their personal lives.

The agency officially changed names to NCIS in the Season 2 finale. That episode also saw Gibbs and Lala finally kiss — we’ll have to wait to see what that means for them in Season 3 — and Randy be kidnapped in connection with the work he’s been doing digitizing files.

What are the statuses of the other NCIS shows?

The mothership NCIS and international NCIS: Sydney have both been renewed for their 24th and fourth seasons, respectively. New York will be debuting in the fall 2026 with its first season.