Why Mitch McConnell Isn’t Giving Up His Senate Seat

Mitch McConnell is just the latest member of the Senate to be absent for an extended period of time because of poor health.

But a charged political environment and a social media storm have intensified demands for more transparency regarding the 84-year-old’s condition, and for Mr. McConnell, whose term ends in January, to step aside if he cannot participate in the Senate for the remainder of his tenure.

“As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, a Democrat, wrote to Mr. McConnell on Monday as the senator passed his sixth week in a hospital after a fall at his home on Capitol Hill.

Few who know him believe Mr. McConnell is going anywhere. Here’s why.

Illness has sidelined many senators for long periods.

Over the decades, many senators have missed months and even years of Senate business, with some recent prominent figures such as John McCain, Republican of Arizona, and Edward M. Kennedy, Democrat of Massachusetts, going months without voting before they both died in office, of brain cancer, at the end of storied careers.