Netflix New Releases August 2026

A potty-mouthed project from Ricky Gervais; Wagner Moura and Greta Lee trapped indoors; a behind-the-memes look at Jose Mourinho; a third season of Shane Gillis’ popular workplace comedy; a return to the Field of Dreams; a helping of Aussie period drama; the final chapter of OBX; and a star-studded crime thriller top-lined by Robert De Niro are among the new film and TV highlights to hit Netflix in August.

Netflix regular Ricky Gervais returns with a new project on Aug. 7, the adult animated comedy Alley Cats. The British comedian really divides opinion (some think he’s a genius talking truth-to-power and others a frightful bore who owes a lot of his reputation to the writing skills of Stephen Merchant). THR is not really making any judgements here, but we know Alley Cats will likely attract a lot of views as it features Gervais’ trademark foul-mouthed humor. The premise isn’t all that deep, its a bunch of feral alley cats swearing a lot. Each to his own.

Aug. 7 sees the release of the intriguing sci-fi thriller The Last House. Directed by French filmmaker Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me and Fast X) and written by Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters), the film stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura as a couple who with their two children find themselves trapped inside their house due to a looming threat and must band together to find a way out.

The Special One is back on top! Jose Mourinho is about to start the new soccer season as coach of Real Madrid and just ahead of his debut at one of most famous club sides in the world we have a three-part documentary about the living legend. From the team behind Beckham, Mourinho hits Netflix on Aug. 11, and captures the remarkable story of soccer coach who has won everything there is to win in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy and also has side hustle in creating viral memes (he’s the guy behind this and the phrase, “If I speak I am in big trouble.”). The doc features interviews with the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, John Terry, Iker Casillas, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, Marcelo, Samuel Eto’o, Javier Zanetti, Frank Lampard, Petr Čech and more.

Comedian Shane Gillis’ time in the spotlight continues apace with the much-anticipated release of the third season of his series Tires on Aug. 13. The workplace comedy, that unsurprisingly takes place in a struggling Pennsylvanian tire shop, isn’t overly complex but is undoubtedly one of the funniest things on Netflix at the moment. Gillis and co-creators Steve Gerben, John McKeever have put together a great cast of oddball characters, including Stavros Halkias’ Dave and Thomas Haden Church’s Phil Jacobs. Other recurring performers include Andrew Schulz and Matt McCusker. The critics weren’t impressed but the audience loved it. If you don’t think too hard about it, you’ll have a great time.

Also on Aug. 13, we have Netflix’s big live sports event of the month, the MLB Field of Dreams 2026. If you’re unfamiliar with the special game, the MLB plays a regular season game in a ballpark adjacent to Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Yes that Field of Dreams, from the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner. It’s a bit gimmicky but fun nonetheless. This year the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s all happening on Aug. 13, as we have another pick, this time our international pick of the month, the Australian series, My Brilliant Career. Some people maybe familiar with the Miles Franklin novel, others with Gillian Armstrong’s 1979 film adaptation starring Judy Davis and the late Sam Neill, which has become something of an urtext for Australian New Wave cinema and feminist cinema. This new six-episode adaptation, developed by Liz Doran, stars Philippa Northeast as the Sybylla Melvyn, a precocious 17-year-old living in rural Australia in 1900 who wants to become a writer. Alas her plans are disrupted by romance with Harry (Christopher Chung).

On Aug. 20th, the Outer Banks saga comes to a likely epic conclusion, with the launch of the fifth and final season of the popular action/mystery teen drama. OBX, as the kids call it, has been something of a star factory for Netflix, producing the likes of rising stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and more, and the cast are back for one more run around with the final season in which the Pogues find themselves stranded in Morocco still mourning the death of one of their best friends and still trying to win their freedom.

At the end of August, on the 28th to be precise, Netflix releases its most starry original feature film, James Ashcroft’s The Whisper Man. The crime thriller is based on Alex North’s bestselling book, and tells the story of a widowed crime writer looking for his abducted son, and asks for help from his estranged father, who also happens to be a retired former police detective. Together they “discover a connection to decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”” The cast is genuinely the biggest draw for this project as it includes Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Hamish Linklater, and Owen Teague. The film was written by Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer.

Movies added to Netflix in August include About Last Night…, Anaconda, Annie, Are We Done Yet?, Bride of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Clueless, Daddy Day Camp, Daddy Day Care, Elysium, The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Field of Dreams, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Holmes & Watson, Marie Antoinette, Mile 22, Minions, National Security, Nightcrawler, Party Girl, Selma, Something’s Gotta Give, Speed, Speed 2: Cruise Control, Tears of the Sun, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Zero Dark Thirty, Swiss Army Man, M3GAN, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Shallows, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Eighth Grade, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Sing and Ingrid Goes West.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the July additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix in August.

Aug. 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

About Last Night…

Anaconda

Annie

Are We Done Yet?

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Clueless

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Elysium

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Field of Dreams

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Holmes & Watson

Marie Antoinette

Mile 22

Minions

National Security

Nightcrawler

Party Girl

Seed of Chucky

Selma

Something’s Gotta Give

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Tears of the Sun

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

Zero Dark Thirty

Aug. 2

Ingrid Goes West

Aug. 3

Eighth Grade

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Sing

Spoiler Alert

Aug. 4

Badly in Love: Season 2 (JP)

Best Medicine: Season 1

Beyond the Lights

The Cocktail Lab: Season 1

Aug. 5

1670: Season 3 (PL)

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy (GB)

Inside The Trustor Scandal (SE)

Let’s Marry Harry

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2 (CO)

Soul Surfer

Aug. 6

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

Tortilla Soup

Aug. 7

Death Inc.: Season 4 (ES)

The Last House

Operation Safed Sagar (IN)

Our Sticky Love (KR)

Ricky Gervais’ Alley Cats (GB)

Aug. 8

THE RIBBON HERO (JP)

Aug. 9

Lazareth

Aug. 10

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3

Midwinter Break

Aug. 11

MOURINHO (GB)

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On

What’s Eating Dan?: Season 1

Aug. 12

Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film (BR)

Aug. 13

A Child of My Own (MX)

Immaculate

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins

My Brilliant Career (AU)

This, That and Everything in Between (PH)

Tires: Season 3

Aug. 14

Don’t Say Good Luck

Moria (AR)

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me (DE)

To the Max (ES)

Umthetho (ZA)

Aug. 15

Firehouse Dog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Shallows

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Aug. 18

Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour

On the Road: Season 1

Seal Team: Seasons 1-7

Take a Hike! (KR)

Aug. 19

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

Here the Whole Time (BR)

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 (GB)

Swiss Army Man

Aug. 20

Blood Sacrifice (SE)

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten (TH)

Outer Banks: Season 5

S&X (JP)

Aug. 21

Facing El Chapo (MX)

Aug. 23

Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1

Aug. 24

Danny Go!: Season 2

M3GAN

Revival: Season 1

Aug. 25

Martha Cooks: Season 1

Stamptown

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

Aug. 26

Mom Knows Best? (BR)

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 2: Grand Finale (CO)

Aug. 27

Leanne: Season 2

Aug. 28

All the Truth in My Lies (ES)

Graveyard: Season 3 (TR)

The Secret Woman (DK)

The Whisper Man

Aug. 29

Four Hands, Two Sonatas (KR)

Aug. 31

Sex Lives of College Girls: Seasons 1-3

Sheriff Labrador: Season 2