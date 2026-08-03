Lakers Proposed to Send Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Trade for Rising Star

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 17: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the preseason NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty

The Los Angeles Lakers could still have a James entering the 2026-27 NBA season. While LeBron James has since utilized his free-agent status to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, his son, Bronny James, is still in L.A.

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However, a father-son reunion at Philly could still be made possible if the situation changes. The Lakers can embrace this idea to add role contributors

In a proposed trade idea, the Lakers would receive Jarace Walker from the Indiana Pacers along with second round picks in 2028 and 2029.Â

The Sixers would acquire Bronny while the Pacers would take on Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht, plus a second round pick in 2031.Â

Bronny moves to the East to join his father while the Lakers get Walker who in his third year showed he can be a reliable depth piece. Although, it is not certain that the Sixers take on LeBronâs son unless he asks for it.

Lakers Could Proposed Multi-Team Swap Sends Out Bronny JamesÂ

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 17: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the preseason NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Going into Year 3, Bronny may be on the rise, but teams aren’t yet jumping at the opportunity to land him. In fact, his name came up mostly because of his fatherâs free agency sweepstakes. He was reportedly predicted to join LeBron wherever he landed.

The main idea is that Bronnyâs deal is very low to cost any cap implications for Philly, which would not be a risky move. The Lakers guaranteed his deal for the upcoming season at $2.3 million but are reportedly not keen on keeping him for that stretch.

Bronny would join LaRavia and Knecht out the door. The Lakers could be sending a clear message that they are done with taking developmental pieces beyond the short-term.Â

LaRavia has only played one season for the Lakers and was handed a starting role in over half of the regular season games. That isnât enough to cement him as an untradable piece like Luka Doncic. L.A. is reportedly looking for ways to move him, Knecht, Bronny and Jarred Vanderbilt as well.Â Â

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Vanderbilt is reportedly a possible chip in a separate package that could land the Lakers their ideal small or power forward target.Â

How the Trade Timing Aligns for the Lakers

The Lakersâ most recent addition was Matisse Thybulle who penned a one-year deal to join. His move meant that L.A. sits at 16 players on standard contracts when the league requires 15 at the most. Moving pieces becomes valuable for the same reason.

In this framework, the Lakers move three pieces and get a single player in return which is Walker. Not the high-profile name star but his 2025-26 season suggests he is one to watch. At 22-years-old, he is still young and just had a breakout year with a career-high season in production.Â

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Walker would likely not be brought in as a starting option but as cost-effective depth. A case could be made that Broony and Knecht are also less expensive to keep, however, their production and minutes would be limited.

This is also the best means for the Lakers to trim the roster as these pieces are some of the few remaining movable players this offseason.

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