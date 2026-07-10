’It’s Pretty Clear’ — NBA Analyst Bill Simmons Claims LeBron James to Contender Is ’Done’ Deal

In the beginning, LeBron James had a wealth of options as he kicked off his latest NBA free-agency tour. Over time, he’s begun to narrow those suitors down into a group of finalists. After the Denver Nuggets’ recent elimination, only five teams are believed to still be in the running.

They are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers. Yet, one NBA analyst claims the race is already over, even if nothing has been announced to the public.

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NBA Analyst Says LeBron James is Headed Home

At various points of the James free-agency sweepstakes, reports have made it seem like he could land with any of the teams still in the running. Though this isn’t Rich Paul’s first rodeo. James’ agent has been here before, pitting one contender against another.

That could be part of what’s taking so long. The 22-time All-Star’s camp could be playing the leverage game, even if he’s not expected to sign an earth-shattering contract this time around.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes James has been using the Warriors, in particular, as “leverage.” Simmons added that the four-time MVP has already made up his mind, and that his return to the Cavaliers is a “done” deal.

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“Now it’s pretty clear they [Golden State] were being used as leverage as LeBron goes back to Cleveland … the Cleveland thing is done,” Simmons said on Thursday’s edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

James heading back home to Cleveland would certainly be a compelling chapter to cap off his storied career, especially if he could bring the Cavaliers another championship. James managed to lead the franchise to four consecutive Finals appearances from 2015 to 2018, but only captured one title. Now he may feel like he has some unfinished business to take care of.

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Except this time, he’d be joined by new co-stars in Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. If the Cavaliers could reach the Eastern Conference finals last season without James by their side, imagine what they could do with the four-time champion in the lineup. He just might be the last piece of the puzzle.

Yet, as noted, this isn’t the first time James has seemed poised to sign somewhere or been projected to land with a particular team. In other words, nobody really knows until everyone is in alignment on where the future Hall of Famer is headed.