Netflix Takes US Rights To Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Sacrifice’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is taking U.S. rights to Romain Gavras’ starry satire Sacrifice, starring Chris Evans (Captain America), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Salma Hayek Pinault (Frida) and Vincent Cassel (La Haine).

The Cannes market deal for Gavras’ English-language debut comes after the film debuted at Toronto last year. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with the streamer.

Also starring are John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Swedish rapper Yung Lean in his film debut, Ambika Mod (One Day), singer and actress Charli xcx (I Want Your Sex), and more.

We can also reveal the international buyers for the film. Rocket Science has cut deals in the UK (Black Bear), Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DCM), Italy (Eagle), Spain (YouPlanet), Canada (Elevation), Portugal (Lusomundo), Latin America (Sun), Poland (KinoSwiat), EE (Prorom/Blitz) South Africa (Empire), CIS (Volga), Ukraine & Baltics (Adastra Cinema), Singapore (Shaw), Philippines (Pioneer) Middle East (Front Row), Airlines (Anuvu), and Scandinavia (Mis Label).

We understand there will likely be a theatrical corridor for the international buyers before Netflix releases stateside. Dates have yet to be set but late summer/fall is in play.

The synopsis reads: “Sacrifice tells the story of Joan (Taylor-Joy), a zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning. Along with her militia of mystical disciples, she hijacks a glamorous charity gala and takes three hostages: Mike Tyler, a beleaguered movie star desperate for redemption, Bracken, the world’s richest man, and Katie, who’s just unlucky. They are forced on a journey, as hilarious as it is epic, through forest and fire until Mike faces the ultimate question: what would he sacrifice for humanity?”

Deadline’s Damon Wise described the film as “an entertaining eco-satire with a surprisingly emotional impact”.

Iconoclast is producing with Robert Walak, Jacob Perlin and Romain Gavras, alongside Gregory Jankilevitsch and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska of Mid March Media, and Giorgios Karnavas of Heretic. Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans and Will Arbery serve as executive producers.

Mid March Media and Film4 are co-financing. The film is produced in association with Gucci, Head Gear Films the Onassis Culture and Athens Festival. Kate Glover is co-producing.