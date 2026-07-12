New movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime, Peacock

July 10, 2026Updated July 11, 2026, 11:32 p.m. ET

One of these movies is what you should watch tonight.

Catch the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation with “Reminders of Him” on Peacock.

Check out other theatrical releases newly available to watch at home including “The Long Walk” and “Faces of Death.”

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Colleen Hoover is bringing more romantic melodrama to your streaming movie life.

The best-selling author’s latest adaptation, “Reminders of Him,” arrives on Peacock with Maika Monroe as an ex-con mom fighting to see her daughter again and Tyriq Withers as her conflicted love interest. But there’s more to watch from the comfy confines of your couch: “Redux Redux” on Hulu puts a scintillatingly original sci-fi twist on the time-loop movie, while “The Long Walk” on HBO Max is a supremely relevant dystopian tale from the mind of Stephen King.

Here are 10 new and notable movies you can stream right now:

‘Enola Holmes 3’

In the best of the mystery adventures since 2020’s original “Enola,” Millie Bobby Brown’s young title detective is in Malta to wed her beloved Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). But when her big bro Sherlock (Henry Cavill) goes missing during the festivities, Enola pauses getting hitched to find him and also unearth a military cover-up.

Watch it here: Stream your favorite shows, the biggest blockbusters and more.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Faces of Death’

This is how you redo a horror movie, folks. Margot (Barbie Ferreira) works as a content moderator at a YouTube-like video website who discovers that some sicko seems to be re-creating scenes from the controversial 1978 cult film “Faces of Death” and unfortunately gets on the radar of a clout-chasing serial killer (Dacre Montgomery).

Where to watch: Shudder

‘Lee Cronin’s The Mummy’

Rather than a connection to the Brendan Fraser franchise or a reboot of the 1932 “Mummy,” this is more messed-up creepy kid extravaganza. Young Katie (Natalie Grace) goes missing in Egypt, then shows back up in a quasi-mummified state eight years later, creating a living hell for her concerned parents (Jack Reynor and Laia Costa).

Where to watch: HBO Max

‘The Long Walk’

Based on the Stephen King novella, the dystopian thriller stars Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson as young men living in an authoritarian version of America who volunteer for a grueling contest where there’s one winner and losers are executed if they don’t keep a 3 mph pace. Timely metaphors abound, but it also has its uplifting moments.

Where to watch: HBO Max

‘Project Hail Mary’

This stunning, rousing sci-fi adventure – the best movie so far this year – stars Ryan Gosling as a middle-school teacher recruited to help figure out why the sun is dimming, which could lead to a new ice age. He also becomes a reluctant astronaut and makes a cosmic BFF in Rocky, a chatty alien engineer, on a last-ditch effort to save mankind.

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’

Grace (Samara Weaving) avoided being killed by her demonic cult in-laws in the first “Ready or Not.” She’s back and the stakes are even higher – and bloodier – in the horror-comedy sequel, which finds Grace being hunted by multiple families of Satanic nutjobs while her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) is pulled into the mayhem.

Where to watch: Hulu

‘Redux Redux’

Michaela McManus stars in this nifty sci-fi thriller (written and directed by her brothers Kevin and Matthew) as a desperate mom traveling to different parallel worlds to kill every version of the serial killer who murdered her daughter, hoping to find her kid alive in one. Her quest gets complicated when an intended victim (Stella Marcus) comes along for the vengeful ride.

Where to watch:Hulu

‘Reminders of Him’

The adaptation of the Colleen Hoover best seller stars Maika Monroe as a young woman back home after serving six years for the car-accident death of her boyfriend. She wants to meet her daughter who was born in jail – the kid’s grandparents (Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford) are dead set against it, but she finds an ally in a local bar owner (Tyriq Withers).

Where to watch: Peacock

‘The Sheep Detectives’

The delightful and deceptively deep family mystery comedy stars Hugh Jackman as an English shepherd who is found dead. Thankfully, he read detective novels to his flock, so sharp ewe Lily (voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) leads a determined bunch of crime-solving critters to figure out whodunit.

Where to watch:Prime Video

‘Wardriver’

In the neo-noir crime thriller, Cole (Dane DeHaan) is a thief who makes a living hacking people’s bank accounts from his car. But he’s forced into a higher-stakes heist by Oscar (Mamoudou Athie), a more sinister class of criminal, involving a money-laundering woman (Sasha Calle) and a mob lawyer (Jeffrey Donovan).

Where to watch: Paramount+