Five Action Movies to Stream Now

‘Blades of the Guardians’

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In “Blades of the Guardians,” Dao Ma (Wu Jing) and his young nephew Xiao Qi (Charles Ju) are clever bounty hunters who are asked by the chief of the Mo clan to transport the wanted rebel leader Zhi Shi Lang (Yi-zhou Sun) to Xian. To do so, Dao must fend off a corrupt local governor (Jet Li) and a cagey mercenary (Nicholas Tse).

Yuen Woo-ping, who is best known for the wire-fu fight choreography in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “The Matrix,” brings his Chinese martial arts expertise to directing this film. He assembles scenes of invigorating swordplay and staging, like a horse chase that sees Dao flipping on and off his stallion as he fights off a horde of killers. Wu aptly performs the kind of free-flowing gracefulness common to wuxia, narratives that prominently feature gravity-defying, sword-based fights, and it’s heartening to see Li return to the genre.