New York City’s Manhattanhenge is Back: When, Where and How to Watch

It’s that time again, New Yorkers. Manhattanhenge is upon us.

Each year at the end of May, and again in the middle of July, residents and tourists alike flood the streets of Manhattan for a spectacular view of the sun setting in the west, flanked by the city’s famous streetscapes. Nicknamed Manhattanhenge, the event attracts more people each year, and some gatherings are so dense that they block the streets.

“There is a feel of urgency that some people have, that they don’t want to miss it,” said Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History who has computed the dates and the times for Manhattanhenge for two decades. And “people that don’t know what’s going on get very curious and jump in,” she added.

According to Dr. Faherty, drivers and police officers may get mad, because the crowds hold up traffic. “But at the same time, I think of it as a unifying moment,” she said. “It’s one of the few times as a New Yorker that you engage pretty readily in conversation with somebody, because everybody’s interested in what’s happening.”

Crowds flocked the streets on Thursday to capture the perfect view of what is perhaps the city’s most popular sunset. But if you missed out on this year’s first Manhattanhenge, there’s still a chance to see it Friday evening, along with two more opportunities in July.