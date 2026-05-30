New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

The Yankees are coming off a series where they swept the Kansas City Royals.

Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History

During their series with the Athletics, Paul Goldschmidt can make MLB history.

He needs just one more home run to tie Matt Williams (378) and Manny Machado (378) for 78th on the all-time list.

Goldschmidt last hit a home run on May 26.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on May 26): “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 377th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk and moved into a tie with Norm Cash and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent for 79th on the All Time HR list.”

Goldschmidt is in his second year playing for the Yankees.

At 38, the former MVP is batting .265 with 26 hits, five home runs, 15 RBI’s and 17 runs in 31 games this season.

Max Mannis of The Max Mannis Podcast wrote (on May 27): “Paul Goldschmidt is an absolute joy to watch at the plate. A pleasure. This man is almost 39 years old and I get legitimately giddy every time I see him step in the box”

Before the Yankees, Goldschmidt had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks an St. Louis Cardinals (over 16 total MLB seasons).

He is a seven-time MLB All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glove winner.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Athletics as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are only 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 17-13 in 30 games.