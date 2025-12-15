NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 15

The Rams are winning and excelling in all facets: The offensive line gave up just two pressures this past week, helping Los Angeles keep pace with the Seahawks atop the NFC West.

The Chargers drop to No. 32 after a rough Monday Night Football showing: Justin Herbert was under constant pressure against the Eagles, who torched Los Angeles’ offensive line for a league-high 26 pressures.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even singular weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage.

We will monitor NFL offensive line play all season and highlight each team’s biggest weak-link players. With Week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit’s best player.

1. Denver Broncos (No change)

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Garett Bolles

LG Alex Palczewski

C Luke Wattenberg

RG Quinn Meinerz

RT Mike McGlinchey

Right guard Quinn Meinerz put forth another excellent run-blocking performance in the Broncos’ win over the Raiders, registering a 91.9 PFF run-blocking grade (second best among all guards in Week 14).

On the other hand, left guard Alex Palczewski struggled in both facets. He gave up three pressures and earned a team-low 40.3 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Best player: Garett Bolles

Bolles’ 89.3 PFF overall grade this season leads all left tackles.







2. Los Angeles Rams (Up 1)

Projected Week 15 starters:

LT Alaric Jackson

LG Steve Avila

C Coleman Shelton

RG Kevin Dotson

RT Warren McClendon Jr.

The Rams’ offensive line turned in an excellent Week 14 outing in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. On 31 passing plays, the unit allowed just two pressures, with no sacks and two quarterback hits. The group’s 96.8 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked first in the league in Week 14.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson was dominant in the running game, with the Iowa product earning a league-high 94.5 PFF run-blocking grade against the Cardinals.

Best player: Kevin Dotson

Dotson’s 84.8 PFF overall grade this season ranks fourth among all guards.