Nicki Minaj slams Newsom over trans agenda, declares his career finished

Rapper Nicki Minaj condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a series of social media posts on Friday, declaring his political career is over.

Newsom has been outspoken about both his commitment to far-left values and the backlash he has received for advocating some level of moderation to positions that have dominated the Democratic Party in recent years. He recently told The New York Times’ Ezra Klein about the debate regarding transgender competitors in women’s sports.

“That’s an issue no one wants to hear about because 80 percent of the people listening disagree with my position on this. But it comes from my heart, not just my head. It wasn’t a political evolution,” he said. “I want to see trans kids. I have a trans godson. There’s no governor who has signed more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

Minaj, who has condemned cancel culture and aligned with the Trump administration over concerns about killings of Christians in Nigeria, sounded off on Newsom in a series of social media posts.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” she said. “Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

She argued that Newsom is accustomed to being given special treatment because of his good looks, but says he has an “impossible” path to the presidency.

“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise. Only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role.”

She concluded that it was the “end of the road” for his career, suggesting what he ought to do instead.

“Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love,” she said. “Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace.”

When another X user responded to her post with an AI gif of her and a popular AI caricature of JD Vance, she responded by retweeting it and saying, “Heyyyyyyy.” She had retweeted a gif of a similar jolly caricature of Vance shared by the Trump War Room X account the previous day, where she had also tweeted, “The Vance > The Gav Nots.”

Newsom did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.