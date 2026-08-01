No SSI check in August? Here’s why

July 30, 2026, 2:02 p.m. CT

People who get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks will be paid early and not get a check in August. Payments go out on Friday, July 31.

Social Security recipients will get regular payments as scheduled in August. Benefits are usually paid to nearly 74 million people on specific Wednesdays, depending on birth date.

SSI payments, however, arrive early in some months. It happens when the first of the month falls on a weekend or holiday. The checks are paid out on the last weekday before the usual send date.

Here’s what to know about the August payment schedule and where to find a Social Security office in Mississippi.

August 2026 Social Security payment schedule

The Social Security Administration’s 2026 payment schedules are online to help beneficiaries plan their budgets.

Regular Social Security retirement benefits will be issued according to the SSA’s standard payment schedule in August:

Aug. 12: Birthdates between the first and 10th of the month

Birthdates between the first and 10th of the month Aug. 19: Birthdates between the 11th and the 20th of the month

Birthdates between the 11th and the 20th of the month Aug. 26: Birthdates between the 21st and the 31st of the month

Why there’s no SSI payment in August

Checks will be sent early on Friday, July 31. Aug. 1 is a Saturday in 2026.

The next time SSI checks will be sent out early is Friday, Oct. 30. Nov. 1 falls on a weekend.

The first check of a new year is always sent on New Year’s Eve because of the holiday conflict.

When SSI checks will arrive early in 2026

People who get both SSI and regular Social Security will be paid three times in July, October and December.

The regular SSI payment will come on the first. The Social Security check will be paid on its usual date. Then the SSI funds for the following month will be sent near the end of the month because the next SSI disbursement date falls on a weekend or holiday.

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2026 SSI payment schedule

Supplemental Security Income checks will be sent out on the following dates in 2026, according to the SSA calendar.

It is usually sent on the first of the month, but it is disbursed early if the first falls on a weekend or holiday.

Friday, July 31 (check for August)

Tuesday, Sept. 1 (check for September)

Thursday, Oct. 1 (check for October)

Friday, Oct. 30 (check for November)

Tuesday, Dec. 1 (check for December)

Thursday, Dec. 31 (check for January 2027)

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See every 2026 Social Security payment date

This graphic shows all payment dates for SSI, Social Security, people who get both SSI and Social Security, and people who received Social Security before May 1997.

Find a Social Security office in Mississippi

There are almost two dozen Social Security offices in Mississippi. To find the one nearest you, visit ssa.gov/locator.

Brookhaven

Clarksdale

Cleveland

Columbus

Corinth

Forest

Greenville

Greenwood

Grenada

Gulfport

Hattiesburg

Hernando

Jackson

Kosciusko

Laurel

McComb

Meridian

Moss Point

Natchez

Philadelphia

Starkville

Tupelo

Vicksburg

Contributing: Mike Snider and Laura Daniella Sepulveda

Bonnie Bolden is the Deep South Connect reporter for Mississippi with USA TODAY Network. Email her at bbolden@usatodayco.com.