Northern lights may be visible in 9 US states March 13

By / March 14, 2026

A high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to sweep past Earth tonight (March 13), potentially triggering minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Forecasters say storm activity is most likely March 13-14, with elevated geomagnetic conditions possibly lingering into March 15 as the fast solar wind stream continues to buffet Earth’s magnetic field.

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