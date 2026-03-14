Kurt Russell, 74, reveals how much aging rules his life

Kurt Russell opened up about the realities of aging in an interview with AARP’s Movies for Grownups, with the star revealing what he has learned ahead of his 75th birthday.

Despite living in the spotlight his entire life and dealing with the unattainable beauty standards of the entertainment industry, Kurt shared that aging didn’t worry him one bit.

“Aging is just a part of life. I don’t look at it like age is just a number. I don’t buy that phrase,” he said. “Age is a reality, but it’s not something that ever ruled my life. It’s kind of like when you’re an actor, your hair color is never the same. The length is never the same. Your face isn’t the same. Your body language isn’t the same. Your age isn’t even the same.”

© Variety via Getty Images Kurt got candid about aging in the spotlight

“And I do think that if you do something you really are enjoying, I still don’t feel any different in terms of what I’m doing, in terms of the interest in it, the fun of it. I think ours is an interesting industry in that regard,” he continued.

As for what he had learned over the years, the father of four explained that age had brought him wisdom. “I think that as you get older as a male, for men, it’s wisdom. As they get older, hopefully they gain wisdom and wisdom becomes more their power,” he said.

Despite this lesson, Kurt shared that he tried to avoid preaching to his kids and instead let them learn on their own.

© Instagram He will celebrate his 75th birthday on March 17

“I don’t intentionally, and whatever I impart, I don’t know if it’s wisdom-oriented,” he quipped. “I do know that after having done this for so long, you keep your mouth shut and your ears open, and you’re going to have learned some things. I can help us get to where we’re supposed to be going because of a lot of the experience that I’ve had. So I do lean on that.”

Learn more about Kurt’s family below…

WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s grandchildren

Kurt added that he had lived a full and happy life thanks to his 43-year relationship with Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn. “She’s not the type of person that wears on you. She’s just a blast,” the Overboard actor said.

“I mean, she’s completely unique. She’s a one-off, and I just feel incredibly lucky to have had the years and times that I’ve had with Goldie. We’ve shared a wonderful life. We’re very fortunate with our family.”

© Getty Images Kurt and Goldie have been together since 1983

The pair share a blended family that includes Goldie’s kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, Kurt’s son, Boston Russell, and their youngest son, Wyatt Russell. Despite their decades-long partnership, the lovebirds have never tied the knot, as they both experienced difficult divorces before becoming a couple in 1983.

© Getty Images The pair chose not to tie the knot

“I’m a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off,” Goldie shared on The Dan Buettner Podcast.

“It’s a freedom of basically not melding into somebody else, when you’re copacetic on certain areas, and you have freedom,” she said of her romance with Kurt.