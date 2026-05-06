Nurses Week 2026 deals and discounts at Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ and more

Updated May 5, 2026, 5:30 p.m. ET

National Nurses Week runs May 6-12 this year, and brands nationwide are offering deals, discounts and freebies from national restaurant chains, retailers and apparel brands marking the annual celebration.

This week is aimed at recognizing the contributions of nurses across the U.S., and many brands use the week to roll out special offers for health care workers. Offerings include food and coffee orders, plus discounts on scrubs and workwear. Here’s where nurses can find deals in 2026.

According to national nursing organizations and deal roundups, many of these discounts are available nationwide — including in New Jersey — though offers may vary by location and often require valid ID, app access or rewards membership.

Chick-fil-A nurses week deals

Many Chick-fil-A restaurants celebrate Nurse Appreciation Week by offering deals or freebies for nurses at participating locations.

Past offers have included free or discounted menu items with a valid nurse ID, though participation is determined by individual operators.

Nurses should check the Chick-fil-A app or their local restaurant for details.

Dunkin’ nurses week deals

Free medium hot or iced coffee are offered May 6 (National Nurses Day) for nurses and health care workers.

Valid nurse ID is required at participating locations, and no purchase is necessary.

Cold brew, nitro, espresso shots and add-ons are excluded.

Applebee’s nurses week deals

Applebee’s is offering National Nurses Week deals including free or discounted menu items for nurses and health care workers at participating locations.

Offers may include a free appetizer with an entrée purchase and require valid nurse ID.

Availability and deal details vary by location and may be dine-in only.

Chipotle nurses week deals

Chipotle is giving away up to 100,000 free entrée e-gift cards to health care workers as part of its National Nurses Week promotion.

Nurses may enter for a chance to win through May 12 at healthcarethanks.chipotle.com and must verify employment through ID.me.

Winners will be notified starting May 13.

Scrubs and apparel discounts for National Nurses Week

Nurses may also find National Nurses Week discounts on scrubs, footwear and work wear from several apparel brands.

FIGS: The scrubs brand has historically offered National Nurses Week discounts and has teased on their social media that something may be coming this year.

The scrubs brand has historically offered National Nurses Week discounts and has teased on their social media that something may be coming this year. Crocs: Health care workers can receive 15% off after verifying ID.me status.

Health care workers can receive 15% off after verifying ID.me status. Skechers: Offers discounts to health care workers that may stack with other promotions.

Offers discounts to health care workers that may stack with other promotions. Lululemon: Nurses can receive 15% off in-store and online after verifying eligibility with SheerID.

Nurses can receive 15% off in-store and online after verifying eligibility with SheerID. Hoka: Health care professionals can receive 15% off via verifying with ID.me on hoka.com.

More apparel brands may announce Nurses Week deals during the week.

Buffalo Wild Wings nurses week deals

Dine-in and takeout orders are 20% off for nurses and health care workers during National Nurses Week.

Valid nurse ID is required at participating locations.

Offer is available May 6-12.

Outback Steakhouse nurses week deals

Outback Steakhouse is offering 10% off the total bill for nurses and health care workers with valid medical ID.

The offer is available during National Nurses Week and may extend beyond, and availability and eligibility can vary by location.

Retail and lifestyle deals for nurses

Some retailers are offering National Nurses Week discounts on fitness, travel, technology and subscription services.

Deals may require online verification and are typically available for a limited time during National Nurses Week.

Availability and discount details vary by brand.

Other National Nurses Week deals and freebies

Shake Shack:

Free ShackBurger or VeggieShack with any purchase for nurses through May 12.

Valid nurse ID required; offer available in-Shack only at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies:

Buy one cookie, get one free for nurses who are rewards members when ordering in-store.

Valid nurse ID required at participating locations.

Rewards members can get 20% off online orders of 50-plus cookies with code EARNEDIT26 at checkout.

Lori Comstock is a New Jersey-based news reporter covering trending news with USA TODAY Network’s Mid-Atlantic Connect Team. She covers news in the Northeast, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Reach her at LComstock@usatodayco.com.