The best, boldest and most ‘wait, what?’ Met Gala outfits, from Bad Bunny’s old-man look to Heidi Klum’s marble sculpture costume

The Met Gala rarely does subtle, and this year was no exception.

With a dress code of “Fashion Is Art,” the carpet turned into a full-blown gallery, where looks didn’t just nod to inspiration — they became it. Think sculptural silhouettes, archival references and a whole lot of “wait, what am I looking at?” moments.

We even asked kids — and one very stylish young Hollywood insider — to weigh in on the looks, with reactions ranging from “Gru” to “jellyfish” to, yes, “basketbutt.”

Some of the night’s biggest names leaned all the way in. Beyoncé made a triumphant return after a decade away, while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again proved they’re in a league of their own. Blake Lively turned a headline-making day into a red carpet moment and Kim Kardashian kept her sculptural streak going.

Elsewhere, the carpet blurred the line between fashion and performance. Janelle Monáe became an installation, Bad Bunny transformed with full prosthetics and Cardi B delivered one of the night’s biggest double takes. From old Hollywood glamour to futuristic fantasy, the night had a little bit of everything — and then some.

Most showstopping: Beyoncé

Beyoncé. (Michael Loccisano/GA via Getty Images)

As one of the night’s cochairs, Beyoncé made a triumphant return to the Met Gala after a decade — and it was well worth the wait. In a sparkling, skeletal-inspired Olivier Rousteing gown adorned from head to fingertip, she delivered a full-body moment that felt both intricate and commanding. The superstar shared that she was especially excited to experience the night through the eyes of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, turning the carpet into a true family affair alongside Jay-Z.

Best sculpted moment: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian. (ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images)

Breastplates are the new black — at least if you’re a KarJenner. Kim committed to the trend with a high-shine, body-molded look that felt part futuristic armor, part bombshell silhouette. The star worked with artist Alan Jones to create the piece, which was molded from a ’60s model, adding a retro edge to the ultra-modern finish. It’s giving a little Mars Attacks! Martian energy — sleek, surreal and unignorable.

Best skirt: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson. (John Shearer via Getty Images)

No pants, no problem. When Thom Browne’s team asked if he had any hesitation about wearing a pleated skirt, it was a quick no. “In our culture — Polynesian culture — we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts,” Johnson said on the carpet. “The most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts.” The look, anchored by a dramatic tailcoat featuring more than 350 meters of hand-pleated silk ribbons in a skeletal composition, made the case effortlessly.

Best splash of color: Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti. (Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Primary colors only! The Testaments star made a bold statement in a vivid, sequined Thom Browne look that turned the body into a moving canvas. With rich reds, yellows and blues layered into a graphic, trompe l’oeil design inspired by the Venus de Milo, it’s a playful, high-impact moment that pops from every angle.

Best the-buck-stops-here look: Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson. (Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Blindfolded by a single dollar bill, the American Horror Story star turned a classic tulle gown by Matières Fécales into a pointed statement. With layers of soft gray fabric and opera gloves grounding the look, the unexpected accessory added a surreal, slightly tongue-in-cheek twist that’s impossible to ignore.

Best dressed couple: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. (Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be the Met Gala without a down-to-the-wire RiRi sighting. Some things are just expected … and still impossible to beat. Rihanna delivered full-on regal drama in an intricately embellished Maison Margiela couture look with sculptural layers, while A$AP Rocky balanced it out in a sharp, statement-pink tux from Chanel. Individually standout, together unstoppable — a masterclass in coordinated, not matching.

Biggest surprise: Blake Lively

Blake Lively. (Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

That’s one way to make an entrance. Just hours after news broke that the It Ends With Us legal battle between Lively and her costar and director Justin Baldoni had been settled, she hit the Met Gala carpet in a gown pulled from Atelier Versace’s 2006 collection. Lively kept things breezy, chatting with Vogue about the creation and revealing that her Judith Leiber bag featured artwork painted by her four children.

Most understated: Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos. (Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

For someone who often sparks conversation with her wardrobe, the honorary chair took a more restrained approach this year. In a custom navy Schiaparelli gown, the look quietly referenced one of the Met’s most famous portraits, John Singer Sargent’s Madame X — a painting once considered so provocative that the artist altered it after backlash and kept it out of view for years. According to Vogue, the nod is elegant and intentional, even if it plays things a bit safer than expected.

Best revenge dressing: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman. (Kevin Mazur/MG26 via Getty Images)

The Oscar-winning actor went full glam in a curve-hugging red sequined Chanel gown, finished with bold feathered cuffs. The look felt timeless but high-impact, a reminder that when it comes to the Met Gala, she knows exactly how to deliver a true red carpet moment. Keith Urban, eat your heart out.

Best astronaut bride: Katy Perry

Katy Perry. (Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Who’s that? The futuristic, face-shielded look left plenty to the imagination, but thanks to Getty, we know it’s the pop singer in the all-white Stella McCartney gown. The opera gloves and sculptural silhouette were giving “bridal twist from another galaxy.” Equal parts sci-fi and high fashion, it was a bold reminder that at the Met Gala, playing it safe is never the assignment.

Best halter: Connor Storrie

Connor Storrie. (John Shearer via Getty Images)

The Heated Rivalry star made his Met Gala debut in what’s been a whirlwind year for the actor. Wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Storrie leaned into sleek, understated drama with a flowing, polka-dot halter top and tailored black trousers. It’s a look that feels both daring and classic — and, oh, those arms!

Best anti-CBK look: Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon. (Mike Coppola via Getty Images)

After embracing the minimalist, iconic style associated with her Love Story character Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, it’s no surprise Pidgeon went in the opposite direction here. Her ab-baring Loewe twisted bandeau top and column skirt, rendered in chartreuse matte satin, delivered a bold splash of color and a clear departure from her onscreen aesthetic.

Most body-ody-ody-ody-ody: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid. (Julian Hamilton via Getty Images)

Hadid pulled off illusion dressing in a sheer, body-skimming Miu Miu gown that plays with contour and transparency. With graphic detailing tracing the silhouette and a subtle train trailing behind, the look is one best pulled off by a supermodel.

Best dressed antagonist: Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger. (Gilbert Flores via Getty Images)

The White Lotus star channeled chic Bond-villain energy in a sharply tailored black look, complete with leather outerwear, gloves and a sleek cane. It’s not exactly comfortable: On the Vogue livestream, Schwarzenegger revealed he’s wearing a tight corset underneath — even hitting the sauna beforehand to make it work. Worth it? Judging by the result, absolutely.

Best vamp: Sam Smith

Sam Smith. (Kevin Mazur/MG26 via Getty Images)

The singer went full theatrical in a sweeping, glittering black ensemble with exaggerated sleeves and a sculptural feathered headpiece that quite literally towers above the crowd. With arms outstretched and a train that demands attention, there’s nothing understated about this look. (Fun fact: Smith’s partner, Christian Cowan, designed it.)

Most frustrating use of pockets: Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz. (Arturo Holmes/MG26 via Getty Images)

No bling, no reveal. Amid rumors she’s engaged to Harry Styles, Kravitz kept her left hand tucked away in a delicate black lace Saint Laurent gown, effectively shutting down any clear look at that finger. Fashion meets function — just not for us.

Most handsy: Lisa

LISA. (Julian Hamilton via Getty Images)

The singer teamed up with Robert Wun in an angelic custom gown that quite literally multiplies the moment. Using 3D scans of her own arms, the look creates a veiled, sculptural arrangement inspired by traditional Thai dance positions. The result? So ethereal and intricate, we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Most unexpected diva (complimentary): Luke Evans

Luke Evans. (Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

It’s likely already taken over your feeds, but the actor delivered one of the night’s most talked-about looks. I was not familiar with your game, Luke Evans — and for that, I apologize. Channeling Tom of Finland, he rocked a Palomo Spain burgundy leather ensemble that was bold, unapologetic and impossible to ignore.

Best ode to an ode: Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway. (Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

In a custom Michael Kors look, created in collaboration with artist Peter McGough, Hathaway turned the red carpet into a gallery. The black-and-white motifs nod to the John Keats poem “Ode on a Grecian Urn,” giving the hand-painted gown a literary edge to match its sculptural silhouette. Polished, timeless and perfectly at home at the Met.

Best courtside energy: Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. (Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Yes, they’re color-coordinated, and no, it’s not a coincidence. The longtime Knicks superfans showed up in blue and orange to support their beloved New York basketball team, bringing a little Madison Square Garden energy to the Met Gala carpet.

Most cinematic look: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter. (Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

The “Manchild” singer brought movie magic to the carpet in a custom Dior slit tulle dress by Jonathan Anderson, crafted entirely from film — a literal reel-to-red-carpet moment. The look pays homage to Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 film Sabrina, blending old Hollywood glamour with a modern, high-fashion edge. Nostalgic, inventive and impossible to miss, it’s a standout that feels straight out of the archives — and the screen.

Best disguise: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny. (Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Talk about aging gracefully. The Puerto Rican musician added about 50 years to his look for the evening, complete with gray curls and a full set of prosthetics by makeup artist Mike Marino — the mind behind some of Heidi Klum’s most iconic transformations. He told Vogue he’s always looking to do something different, using the Met Gala as a chance to explore, get creative and express himself in a new way.

Most committed: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum. (Mike Coppola via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum went all the way with a sculptural look that transforms her into a veiled, statue-like figure. Created with Mike Marino using foam and latex, the custom design draws inspiration from classical works like the Veiled Vestal, giving the illusion of carved stone draped over the body. It may look solid and statuesque, but Klum noted it’s softer than it appears — even if it runs a little on the warm side.

Best makeup: Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams. (Mike Coppola via Getty Images)

The Heated Rivalry star arrived in a custom vintage Balenciaga look in black and pale blue, but it’s the dramatic, editorial eye makeup — inspired by Black Swan — that sets the stage. Who needs an undershirt when you’ve starred in one of the biggest shows of the year?

Biggest double-take: Cardi B

Cardi B. (Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Cardi B delivered one of the night’s most talked-about silhouettes in a sheer lace gown with exaggerated, cloud-like sculptural details at the shoulders and hem. It’s bold, unexpected and a little surreal. It’s the kind of look that makes you look twice … and then keeps you thinking about it.

Most ‘can you walk?’: Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae . (Michael Buckner via Getty Images)

She always understands the assignment, and this year was no different. In a fitted Christian Siriano gown of moss, wires and what appears to be repurposed tech, Monáe turned the carpet into a full-on art installation. Practical? Debatable. Unforgettable? Absolutely.

Best Miranda Priestly energy: Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour. (John Shearer via Getty Images)

In a sea of theme-chasing looks, the fashion icon did what she always does: set the tone without ever seeming to try. Draped in soft, sweeping plumes, the Chanel look reads light and airy at first glance, but make no mistake: The impact is anything but. The signature bob, the ever-present sunglasses, the unmistakable presence — it’s a reminder that while trends may flutter in and out, her influence still lands with full force.

Want more fashion takes? We tapped three fashion experts — one Gen X, one millennial and one Gen Z — to debate the looks.