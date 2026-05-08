NYT Crossword Answers for May 08, 2026

FRIDAY PUZZLE — It’s Friday, and while I’m ready to start my weekend, Rafael Musa and Geoffrey Schorkopf are clocking in. Mr. Musa seems to like working the late-week shift; of his 27 previous puzzles for the New York Times Crossword, 15 of them have appeared on Fridays. This time, he’s joined by Mr. Schorkopf, whose byline was also last seen on a Friday. That puzzle was a collaboration with, you guessed it, Mr. Musa.

Like their first team-up, this twisty-turny themeless puzzle is packed with lively fill. It also features some harmonious entry symmetry, fun trivia and lots of deceptive cluing. I put some serious mileage on my pencil eraser when I solved this on paper.

Tricky Clues

17A. When pondering clues that end in question marks, look for words that have multiple meanings. In the clue [One away from one’s duties?], the keyword is “duties,” which can mean responsibilities or taxes. “Tax dodger,” my first thought, doesn’t fit. The answer is TAX EXILE, someone who moves from one country to another to avoid paying taxes. It’s a term I wasn’t familiar with, but it has appeared in the Crossword before.

18A. [French exit] is referring to the French word for “exit,” SORTIE — not the act of leaving a gathering without saying farewell, which is sometimes called a French exit. Apparently, in France, to commit this act is filer à l’anglaise, or to leave English style. I call it an Irish goodbye, but maybe that’s my ancestral bias talking. Whatever you call a furtive departure, can we agree that the Dutch have the best term for it? They refer to it as de rattentaxi nemen, or taking the rat taxi.