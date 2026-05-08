Kendrick Perkins claims he beat Kevin Durant 1-on-1: “It’s real talk”

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins had a fruitful 14-year career, highlighted by a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. Although he started most of his career, putting the ball in the basket wasn’t the reason he was trusted to be on the floor. Rather, Perkins was considered a vital piece on the teams he played for because of his rebounding, solid screen-setting and locker-room leadership.

There’s no denying, though, that the 6’10” center from Texas had game — he wouldn’t have lasted in the NBA otherwise. Still, it seems far-fetched to think he could beat Kevin Durant, one of the purest scorers in league history, in a one-on-one game.

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But that was precisely the claim that Perkins made on “Road Trippin'” as he looked back on their time together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.​

A wild claim

Perkins has transitioned to becoming a successful media personality. Apart from regularly appearing on ESPN, he also has a podcast with fellow former NBA players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, on which he shares wild, eyebrow-raising takes that many people respect, given his extensive league experience.

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However, his recent claim about defeating Durant in a one-on-one game has to be his wildest to date.

“Look, let me tell you something. Kevin Durant might get mad, but I caught KD one time in a one-on-one right after practice and I beat his a—s,” Perkins boldly said.

First of all, none of this makes sense. For one, Perkins never had an offensive bag. In fact, he averaged double-figures in scoring just once in his entire career (10.1 points during the 2009-10 season). Despite his size and strength, he never dominated the low post, and his points mostly came from putbacks and easy buckets off assists from his All-Star teammates.​

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Durant, on the other hand, is a man who has made a career out of torching any defense placed in front of him. In fact, he is so prolific at putting the ball in the hole that he ranks fifth all-time in career points and, barring any catastrophic injury, will likely pass the late Kobe Bryant for fourth sometime next season.​

Despite all that, Perkins remained resolute in his claim.

“You can go ask coach Mark Bryant, who’s an assistant coach for the New York Knicks. You can ask Troy Weaver, who’s the assistant general manager,” Perkins said. “It’s real talk.”

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Related: Steven Adams explains why many players don’t last long in the league: “They come into the NBA and fall in love with the lifestyle”

Perkins’ approach was simple

Perkins recalled that he used to play in a lot of one-on-one games back in the day. He also kept it simple in those games, saying that if he had the ball first, it was likely game over for his opponent, as he would just bully him in the post.

“If I get ball first and we going to five, I’m putting this shoulder in your chest and I’m taking you to the basket every single time,” Perkins stated.

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“If you’re 6’5” and under, you in trouble. Don’t come bringing your small ass out here. I’m not going between my legs. I’m not pulling up for jump shots. It’s going to be a whole lot of crab dribble, drop steps,” he continued. “I’m fouling the hell out of you on the other end, too. Check ball.”

Perkins may be sticking to his story, but he can’t blame the public if nobody buys what he’s selling; this is Durant he’s talking about, a player who can score on anybody at any time, even with one eye closed.

Related: “They hate his guts” – Kendrick Perkins says Oklahoma City still holds deep resentment for Kevin Durant

This story was originally published by Basketball Network on May 8, 2026, where it first appeared in the Latest News section. Add Basketball Network as a Preferred Source by clicking here.