Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers’ Joyful Collaboration Celebrates American Style

Calling all lovers of joyful, colorful, happy fashion: Old Navy has teamed with New York-based luxury American designer Christopher John Rogers for its second designer collaboration.

“We have taken the initiative in terms of bringing great American designers to our Old Navy customer. That can be from established icons to up-and-comers to the stars of today. Bringing great design, great storytelling and making it accessible at great value and great quality is something that’s really important to me. It’s an important dialogue for us to be having at Old Navy. I think it’s important for brands at our scale to also be supporting the American design community. Personally, it’s something that is very important to me,” Zac Posen, Gap Inc.‘s executive vice president and creative director and Old Navy’s chief creative officer, told WWD during an exclusive interview.

The Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection follows the release of Posen’s first designer collaboration for Old Navy with Anna Sui, which launched in October 2025. The new collaboration, priced $24.99 to $84.99, will be available to shop via Old Navy’s e-commerce and in select Old Navy stores nationwide starting Wednesday.

Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Old Navy

“For our second collaboration after Anna Sui, I knew that the person who I wanted to work with was Christopher. First and foremost, because of his work and how he interprets American codes of style and the classics, as well as the synergy of the celebration of joy, and of color and pattern,” Posen said, nothing John Rogers’ codes parallel those of Old Navy.

Posen added that conversations about working with John Rogers had been in play for more than a year.

“For me, this has been something that I wanted to bring into Old Navy immediately, as of part of our style proposition as we’re in this major evolution of the brand and the product. I had mapped out and laid out different people that I would dream to work with, and bring that sense of surprise, delight and eclecticism that are so Old Navy. Christopher was there — we started talking about it significantly before our starting time,” he said. “I had to get the first one going — it’s a new muscle for our incredible design team, led by Sarah Holme [Old Navy head of design and product development] and her incredible team.”

He added that doing the American designer collaborations has also been “one of our really great tests of our P to M [proto to marketing/production] process using technology and the digital creation process at speed. That’s significant, actually, from an industry standpoint and how we collaborate with designers, our vendors, our patternmakers, while still remaining integral to the design,” Posen explained.

Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Old Navy

For both parties, inviting consumers to play with the styles was key to their collaboration, as seen through the 46-piece collection’s wide variety of optimistic clothing and accessories in eye-catching hues that stem from John Rogers’ knack for color.

“The idea of play in there is really important and I feel like Christopher, while building pieces that have a great sophistication to them and play with construction also go into classic American sportswear, have that flair of life that brings fashion to the everyday,” Posen explained.

John Rogers told WWD that what drew him to the partnership, and what differentiates from those he’s done in the past with J.Crew in 2024 and Target in 2021 was the wide range of mix-and-match products they’re offering.

“What I’ve always really been interested in is this idea of self-authorship and self-articulation and giving the customer lots of different options, whether it be an amazing jersey top, a button-down blouse, a dress, a skirt, a pair of utilitarian cargos and a coordinating jacket — all things that we’re known for being able to offer. I’m echoing Zac with amazing value and quality without losing any declarativeness with the product, which is really exciting to me,” the designer said.

Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Old Navy

Furthermore, the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection’s hues, including golden olive and reddish orange, play into the “possibilities for the customer — giving them something that’s easy to wear and incorporate into their day to day, without losing any novelty and still feeling incredibly special,” John Rogers said of choosing enticing specific and nuanced, yet friendly and familiar, hues.

In terms of silhouettes, the collaboration blends John Rogers’ sculptural, voluminous techniques with Old Navy signatures, as seen as seen through the High-Waisted Barrel Jeans and Oversized Button-Down Jean Shirt, as well as floral and polka-dot printed Drop-Waist Midi Skirts with cute matching scarves (here, tied as a bandeau top) and twisted halter peplum top. John Rogers added the line’s utilitarian elements helped balance out the more femme pieces and added dynamism to the offering.

Additional highlights include the ultimate summer canvas tote bag, available in two colorways; bold polka dot and stripe printed tops with matchings skirts; colorful dresses, and halterneck one-piece swimsuits, to name a few.

Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Old Navy

To bring the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration to life, the duo tapped mother-daughter trio Kimora, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons to front its campaign.

“I think the most exciting part was, again, the dynamism in the types of people that can partake in this idea of fashion. So, regardless of age, regardless of identity or body type, really sort of providing people, again with the tools to self-express is really important,” John Rogers said. “These three ladies were a really fun expression of that and obviously, great personalities as well.”

Posen added that mixing pop culture and family with the elevation of the collection was also key to the collaboration’s omnichannel strategy rollout, which will include a multifaceted campaign that tells the designer’s story, and goes into stories with the Lee Simmons family. In addition, the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration is taking over Times Square on Monday evening with a celebratory event at Old Navy’s Midtown Manhattan flagship.

Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Courtesy of Old Navy

“We will always want to have newness, excitement and great product, but it’s always important that it feels special,” Posen said of the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration and future American designer collaborations.

“Right now, our cadence for American designer collaborations is four a year. It enables us to do the best product to partner as we expand with fashion-tainment on how we story tell. That will be a part of the growth strategy here in terms of how we tell the story of these great creators,” he said.