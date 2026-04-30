Olivia Rodrigo Reveals What ‘Phase of Love’ She’s Currently in and Says Dating Is the ‘Cherry on Top’

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Olivia Rodrigo reflected on what “phase of love” she’s currently experiencing

The pop star told Cosmopolitan in a cover story published on Wednesday, April 29 that what excites her is “friendship love”

Rodrigo was spotted out to dinner with Geese’s Cameron Winter earlier this month

A certain type of love is in the air for Olivia Rodrigo!

In a cover story interview with Cosmopolitan published on Wednesday, April 29, the pop star opened up about what “phase of love” she was currently in the midst of while speaking with her best friend and former Bizaardvark co-star Madison Hu.

During their conversation, the Rooster actress, 23, asked Rodrigo, 23, what “phase of love” she was currently experiencing, to which she gave an unexpected reply.

Olivia Rodrigo in ‘Cosmopolitan’ in April 2026

Credit: Morgan Maher for Cosmopolitan

“Oh my God. I’m in the most important phase, the friendship love that I’m sitting right across from,” the “Drop Dead” singer said to Hu.

Added Rodrigo, “Best friend, community love.”

The “Good 4 U” artist added that “dating is just the cherry on top.”

Rodrigo, however, wouldn’t officially comment on her relationship status to the outlet.

The three-time Grammy winner was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in Los Angeles with Geese frontman Cameron Winter on April 15.

During their outing, Rodrigo donned a red cardigan and jeans, which she accessorized with a black purse and a Chateau Marmont cap, while Winter, 24, sported a black Champion T-shirt and black pants.

The musicians, who were recently featured on the Help(2) Benefit Compilation, could be seen smiling.

At the time, PEOPLE reached out to reps for Rodrigo, and a rep for Winter declined to comment.

Olivia Rodrigo for ‘Cosmopolitan’ in April 2026

Credit: Morgan Maher for Cosmopolitan

Rodrigo was previously romantically linked to British actor Louis Partridge, with whom she sparked dating rumors in October 2023.

Over the years, they’ve largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight and have been rumored to have gone their separate ways.

In a September 2025 Esquire UK interview, Partridge, 22, spoke about the intense reaction to their outing at Wimbledon in July of that year, saying he “was not aware that was going to be a thing.”

“I did see a lot of photos from that, [and] it felt quite public,” he added. “Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so public. Obviously, it has been quite a big summer for her with Glastonbury, but there’s a sanctity to being private.”

Read the original article on People