Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled’ tour 2026: Schedule, presale times, where to find tickets and more

This April, singer Olivia Rodrigo announced that her upcoming third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, will drop on June 12, and now she’s planning to hit the road in support of it. Rodrigo’s newly announced Unraveled tour will span the globe, stopping in 65 cities over the course of eight months, and she’ll be joined at various dates by Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice.
Presale tickets for the Unraveled tour are available starting May 5, and general on-sale tickets are available May 7. Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour, including ticket prices, tour dates, and how to get tickets.
When is Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour?
Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour runs from September 25, 2026, through May 2, 2027. Rodrigo will hit over 65 cities, including stops in Brooklyn, L.A., Las Vegas, Nashville, London, and Paris.
When do tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 tour go on sale?
Amex Presale for Olivia Rodrigo’s tour begins on May 5 at 12 p.m. local time and runs through May 6 at 10 p.m. local time. General on-sale ticketing begins on Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time.
Olivia Rodrigo tour ticket cost:
Ticket prices for Olivia Rodrigo’s tour are not yet available, but Rodrigo has announced that she will reserve a small number of tickets for $20 each (these seats are not part of the presale or general onsale; they will go on sale at a later date). Fans will also be able to purchase resale tickets available on reliable third-party sites like Gametime or StubHub.
Olivia Rodrigo 2026-2027 Tour Dates:
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Fri, Sep 25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+
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Sat, Sep 26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena+
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Tue, Sep 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+
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Wed, Sep 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena+
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Sat, Oct 3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+
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Sun, Oct 4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena+
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Wed, Oct 7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+
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Thu, Oct 8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center+
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Sun, Oct 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center+
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Mon, Oct 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center+
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Thu, Oct 15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+
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Sat, Oct 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden+
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Wed, Oct 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+
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Thu, Oct 22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre+
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Mon, Oct 26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+
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Tue, Oct 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena+
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Thu, Oct 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+
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Fri, Oct 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center+
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Sat, Nov 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^
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Sun, Nov 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena^
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Wed, Nov 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^
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Thu, Nov 12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^
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Sun, Nov 15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^
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Mon, Nov 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center^
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Thu, Nov 19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^
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Fri, Nov 20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena^
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Mon, Nov 23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^
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Tue, Nov 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^
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Tue, Dec 1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^
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Wed, Dec 2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena^
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Mon, Dec 7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^
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Tue, Dec 8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^
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Fri, Dec 11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^
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Sat, Dec 12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena^
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Tue, Dec 15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^
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Wed, Dec 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center^
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Sat, Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^
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Sun, Dec 20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena^
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Tue, Jan 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^
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Wed, Jan 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^
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Sat, Jan 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^
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Sun, Jan 17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome#^
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Thu, Feb 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^
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Fri, Feb 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^
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Mon, Feb 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^
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Tue, Feb 16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#^
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Fri Mar 19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena~
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Sat Mar 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena~
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Tue Mar 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~
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Wed Mar 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome~
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Thu Apr 1 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle~
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Fri Apr 2 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle~
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Mon Apr 5 — London, UK — The O2~
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Tue Apr 6 — London, UK — The O2~
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Thu Apr 8 — London, UK — The O2~
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Fri Apr 9 — London, UK — The O2~
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Fri Apr 23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena=
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Tue Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome=
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Wed Apr 28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome=
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Sat May 1 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi=
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Sun May 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi=
+ Wolf Alice
^ Devon Again
# The Last Dinner Party
~ Grace Ives
= Die Spitz