Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled’ tour 2026: Schedule, presale times, where to find tickets and more

This April, singer Olivia Rodrigo announced that her upcoming third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, will drop on June 12, and now she’s planning to hit the road in support of it. Rodrigo’s newly announced Unraveled tour will span the globe, stopping in 65 cities over the course of eight months, and she’ll be joined at various dates by Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice.

Presale tickets for the Unraveled tour are available starting May 5, and general on-sale tickets are available May 7. Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour, including ticket prices, tour dates, and how to get tickets.

When is Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour?

Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled tour runs from September 25, 2026, through May 2, 2027. Rodrigo will hit over 65 cities, including stops in Brooklyn, L.A., Las Vegas, Nashville, London, and Paris.

When do tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 tour go on sale?

Amex Presale for Olivia Rodrigo’s tour begins on May 5 at 12 p.m. local time and runs through May 6 at 10 p.m. local time. General on-sale ticketing begins on Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

Olivia Rodrigo tour ticket cost:

Ticket prices for Olivia Rodrigo’s tour are not yet available, but Rodrigo has announced that she will reserve a small number of tickets for $20 each (these seats are not part of the presale or general onsale; they will go on sale at a later date). Fans will also be able to purchase resale tickets available on reliable third-party sites like Gametime or StubHub.