Olympic duo Evan Bates, Madison Chock’s love story on the ice

Feb. 9, 2026, 6:02 p.m. ETU.S. ice dancers and husband and wife Evan Bates and Madison Chock have entered what may be their final Olympics.Across their 15\u2011year partnership, they have claimed seven U.S. titles, three consecutive World Championships (2023\u20132025), and competed in four Winter Games. After earning team gold in both the 2022 and 2026 Olympics, they now chase their first individual Olympic title.Robert Deutsch-Imagn ImagesChock and Bates, who married in 2024 after years of on\u2011ice chemistry and a long courtship, first teamed up in 2011. Their partnership\u2014professional and personal\u2014has become one of figure skating\u2019s defining stories. Take a look back at their love story on the ice from their early years as a team leading up to the 2026 Winter Olympics.Chris Jones-Imagn ImagesMadison Chock and Evan Bates (second place) during the senior dance awards at the 2013 U.S. Figure Skating Nationals at the CenturyLink Center.Guy Rhodes-USA TODAY SportsEvan Bates dances with his partner Madison Chock during the short dance event in the 2014 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden.Winslow Townson-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA perform in the free dance competition during the 2014 Skate America figure skating competition at Sears Centre.Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates performs in the dance short program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center.Stan Szeto-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates (USA) perform in the short dance event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates perform in the dance free skate program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center.Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates (USA) fall as they perform in the figure skating free dance event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates (USA) perform in the figure skating free dance event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena.Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates perform in the rhythm dance program during the 2019 Geico U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Little Caesars Arena.Raj Mehta-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock kisses Evan Bates after their performance during the championship free dance of the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.Junfu Han, Detroit Free PressMadison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States skate in the Ice Dance Free Dance program during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2023 at Broadmoor World Arena.Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States take a victory lap with their gold medals after winning the Ice Dance Free Dance program during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Broadmoor World Arena.Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates performs in the championship ice dance rhythm dance during the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena.Adam Cairns-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates waits to enter the ice for the championship ice dance rhythm dance during the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena.Adam Cairns-USA TODAY SportsMadison Chock and Evan Bates (USA) perform in the Prevagen Skating Spectacular during Skate America at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in 2024.Chris Jones-Imagn ImagesMadison Chock and Evan Bates receive their scores during the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at INTRUST Bank Arena.William Purnell-Imagn ImagesMadison Chock (USA) and Evan Bates (USA) compete in the rhythm ice dance during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden on March 28, 2025.Brian Fluharty-Imagn ImagesMadison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States of America compete in mixed team free dance during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena.James Lang-Imagn ImagesMadison Chock of United States and Evan Bates of United States perform during the ice dance rhythm dance during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena.Fabrizio Bensch, REUTERSMadison Chock and Evan Bates react after winning first place in the ice dance free dance during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center.Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesMadison Chock and Evan Bates react after performing in the ice dance free dance during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center.Jeff Curry-Imagn Images