Olympic duo Evan Bates, Madison Chock’s love story on the ice

U.S. ice dancers and husband and wife Evan Bates and Madison Chock have entered what may be their final Olympics.

Across their 15‑year partnership, they have claimed seven U.S. titles, three consecutive World Championships (2023–2025), and competed in four Winter Games. After earning team gold in both the 2022 and 2026 Olympics, they now chase their first individual Olympic title.

