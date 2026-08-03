On ‘Ted Lasso,’ Hannah Waddingham Is Ruthless. Off Camera, She’s ‘Quite a Goofy Nugget.’

Hannah Waddingham stopped in her tracks when she heard a busker singing “Kansas City” by Leiber and Stoller.

It was a busy summer afternoon on the south bank of the Thames in London, and a swarm of tourists and school children mostly streamed past without looking at the man strumming on a guitar.

But the actress, resplendent in a billowing maxi dress as the breeze also rippled through her blonde bob, started dancing to the rolling rhythm and singing along, “I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come.”

“I just want to get involved,” she laughed. “I’m like, ‘Budge up on the mic, budge up!’”

Standing 6 feet 2 inches in heels, Waddingham, 52, is used to turning heads: Cynthia Erivo, a friend for more than a decade, described her as “Amazonian in stature and in spirit and proud of it,” adding, “It’s a thrill to watch her in action.”