Saints starting DT Bryan Bresee to have season-ending ACL surgery

By / August 3, 2026

  • Katherine TerrellAug 2, 2026, 12:44 PM ET

    Close

      Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013.

Multiple Authors

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, coach Kellen Moore told reporters Sunday.

Bresee’s noncontact injury occurred during the Saints’ first practice of training camp last week. Bresee worked with the first unit in 11-on-11 drills during that practice.

“First day. It was like a freak accident,” Saints nose tackle Davon Godchaux said. “Hardly wasn’t even any contact. Just really was a pass rush move and he felt his knee buckle.”

Sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo last week that Bresee was feared to have a torn ACL. The injury was confirmed with further testing.

Bresee, 24, was poised to be a key part of the Saints’ interior defensive line for the third straight season. The 2023 first-round pick has started 26 games, including 15 last season, and has 14.5 career sacks. The Saints recently picked up the 2027 fifth-year option on his rookie contract worth $13.9 million.

The Saints have been using veteran Nathan Shepherd and second-year tackle Vernon Broughton on the interior of the first-team defensive line in Bresee’s absence.

“We need some guys to step up. Bresee just went down. We’re going to need Vernon to step up. We need [John Ridgeway III] to step up. We need the whole interior to step up. And I have faith that they will,” defensive end Chase Young said.

Broughton, a 2025 third-round pick, played only one game last year before missing the rest of the season with a hip injury. The Saints have given him a lot of first-team reps during their first week of camp, but Godchaux said it won’t be just one player replacing Bresee.

“I mean, I think we all got to step up. … Everybody’s the guy because D-line is a position where … you do have starters, but everybody’s going to play every game,” Godchaux said. “… Who’s the hot hand? Some guys have their games. It’s maybe a heavy run game, maybe my game, maybe a heavy … pass game. But everybody’s got to step up. Me, Vern, Shepherd, [Christen] Miller, depending on a lot on him … Khristian [Boyd], everybody. When your number is called, you have to step up.”

Bresee previously tore his left ACL at the beginning of his 2021 season at Clemson.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top