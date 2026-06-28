Opinion | If These Celebrities Are Democracy’s Last Hope, We’re in Trouble

Last year, Selena Gomez, a grandchild of undocumented immigrants, posted a tearful Instagram story about how “all my people are getting attacked,” in reference to the administration’s immigration policy. She was swarmed with internet hate — notably from Piers Morgan and some popular, anonymous right-wing accounts — and quickly deleted her post. Political speeches aimed at the administration have been largely absent from major Hollywood awards shows, and even “Saturday Night Live” seems to have gone soft on Mr. Trump.

The once-outspoken actress Jennifer Lawrence explained her view on politics these days to The Times: “Celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.” Many of her peers seem to have adopted the same approach. Lately, it seems that the far-right commentator Tucker Carlson seems to be speaking up louder against Mr. Trump than any of #Resistance crowd.

I saw this dynamic at work when I stood on the red carpet before the Tony Awards this month, interviewing actors about — among many things — their political views. I could feel the fear. The celebrities I spoke to were clearly worried that the views they had advertised just a few years earlier could cause them to be on the wrong side of a MAGA internet mob or a Brendan Carr call-out or a profitable film franchise’s hiring decisions. If they mentioned politics at all, they would gingerly nibble around its edges.

Kelly Ripa talked about education. Mark Ballas, of “Dancing With the Stars” fame, told me he was “not here to talk about politics.” Some actors tried to be bold, mentioning L.G.B.T.Q. rights in particular, but they didn’t really criticize the Republicans who are attacking those rights. There was a lot of opining on freedom but not a lot of outrage directed at those who want to take that freedom away.

In a world where legacy media brands have less influence or are losing their independence, and where celebrities and influencers have more cultural power than ever before, MAGA wants liberal celebrities to be too afraid to speak up, so that Mr. Trump can be the only true star. When Mr. Trump’s authoritarianism is all but underwritten by well-liked public figures and all but ignored by others, its toxic tenets start to look like politics as usual. If Americans begin to accept as normal that it’s just too risky to speak up, then something fundamental has changed in our country, for the worse.