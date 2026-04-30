Opinion | Spirit Airlines Should Die. Why Is Trump Trying to Save It?

First, the auto industry was critically important to the American economy. And second, a one-time infusion of support and a significant restructuring of operations could get the manufacturers back on their feet and operating profitably. Only then did the president make the tough decision to save General Motors and Chrysler and provide limited aid to other parts of the automobile industry.

Consistent with his measured approach and that of his advisers to government intervention, Mr. Obama repeatedly emphasized the importance of minimizing government intrusion into the private sector. As a result, we took no board seats at General Motors and exerted no special influence in how the company was run after its restructuring. And while the government received ownership, particularly in General Motors, to compensate taxpayers for the use of public funds, we sold off that stake as quickly as we could. By late 2013, General Motors was free of all government ownership.

Compare that with how Mr. Trump is considering having our government inject as much as $500 million (from exactly where remains a mystery) in Spirit and receive the right to own up to 90 percent of it. His process has no apparent analysis, no deliberation, just a typically off-the-cuff move. And in contrast to the way Mr. Obama handled the automakers, Mr. Trump has publicly offered no conditions upon which Spirit gets its money, no plan for how the government would exercise its rights as the major shareholder and no hint as to how or when Washington would exit the company.

Now consider the industry Spirit operates in. The airline business is notoriously tough, and the corporate graveyard is well populated with onetime household names like Pan American, Trans World Airlines and Eastern Air Lines. Warren Buffett said that if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk when the Wright brothers’ plane first took off, “he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.”

Mr. Trump should be all too aware of the problems of this sector. He bought Eastern’s shuttle business in 1989, financed it almost entirely with debt, tried to recast it as a luxury product and lost it to creditors in 1991.