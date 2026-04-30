WNBA player Lexie Brown calls out Klay Thompson, Megan The Stallion for not shutting down affair rumors

EXCLUSIVE: Seattle Storm player Lexie Brown recently put out a statement denying rumors that she and NBA star Klay Thompson had an affair, amid his recent breakup with rapper Megan The Stallion. Now, after suffering alleged death threats over the rumors, Brown is calling out Thompson and the rapper for not disputing the rumors themselves.

“I wouldn’t have minded if either one of them came out and said it because at the end of the day, they’re the ones that are in the relationship, they’re the ones that are dealing with this, and they’re the ones who are communicating with each other. So one of them, if not both of them know that it was not me,” Brown told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

“The truth is over there somewhere, and I was expecting it to reveal itself from that side of it… for them to just allow me to get dragged, for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud… it was just really disappointing.”

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On her past interactions with Thompson and Megan The Stallion, Brown said, “Me and Klay, we know each other because we do play professional basketball. I wouldn’t have considered him a friend. I do not know Meg The Stallion at all.”

Brown, a 2021 WNBA champion with the Chicago Sky, said she initially thought that one of them would dispute the rumors shortly after they began, as she focused on a WNBA preseason game. But it never came.

“I had a game to focus on, and I quite literally did not have time to handle that and in the back of my mind knowing 100% what was being said was false that surely somebody would step in and say, no, this is a lie. Please point your fingers somewhere else or don’t point them at all. But don’t point them at Lexi, and by the time the game was over, it had not happened,” she added.

“I’m still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claimed that this is 100% false. And the fact that I’m still the only one that is defending my name, I just I have no idea how to process that, and that’s the last thing that I’m like struggling to process is that there’s this massive outcry for protecting black women and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown’s name in any of those conversations.”

The situation escalated to a frightening degree for Brown, as she claims she was forced to take drastic measures to ensure her own safety.​

“I was getting threats on my life. I was getting threats on my health,” Brown said. “My family started getting comments and threats from people. I’ve had to hire security to travel with me places. So it got to a point where I just was scared for myself.”

Brown’s father, former NBA player Dee Brown, says the experience has been “debilitating” for him.

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“As a father, watching the negative, hateful, and most importantly, false attacks lobbed at my daughter has been debilitating. Seeing her live in absolute fear and exhaustion over these false attacks, and then seeing these attacks repeated by so many media outlets without even a shred of proof is beyond horrifying,” Dee Brown told Fox News Digital.

“I’ve never seen behavior like this. Being in the spotlight is not new for Lexie, but what is new is how social media and the media have changed society for the worse. Today I say, not as a former player who understands harsh opinions and critiques from fans, but as a dad who realizes that this could be anyone’s daughter, this is simply not acceptable.”

Lexie has turned off her comments and ultimately deleted the social media apps from her phone altogether to focus on basketball and her mental well-being.

​The stress of the situation carried a very real physical risk for Brown, who has been battling Crohn’s disease for the past three years. After a grueling journey to get back into playing shape, including severe weight loss, multiple surgeries, and a taxing stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brown noted that this level of anxiety could have triggered a severe flare-up of her condition.

​”Thankfully right now, I’m on an excellent routine, an excellent medication. And I’ve got myself to a really, really good place, physically and mentally, to where this has not taken me out,” Brown said. “It absolutely could have, and I think even my decision to just get off social media completely has helped me not go into a flare-up.”

Brown’s battle with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, began unexpectedly while she was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. What she initially attributed to exhaustion and nerves quickly deteriorated into a severe medical emergency that required immediate intervention.

“I finally had to reach out and really ask for help… went to the hospital and was in a surgery 24 hours after that, and that was the first of many,” Brown said.

The recovery process proved to be an incredibly isolating and grueling experience. Brown noted that she had minimal support during her time in Los Angeles, leaving her “ubering myself to and from doctor’s appointments, ubering myself to and from surgeries.”

The physical and emotional toll was devastating; she lost 30 pounds and plummeted into what she described as a “really dark place, physically and mentally,” while trying to force her body through the demands of a professional basketball season.​

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Following a trade to the Seattle Storm, Brown finally found the structural support she desperately needed to manage her condition. She praised the Storm organization for providing a healthier, stress-free environment, pointing to their 24-hour facility access, top-tier recovery tools, and catered meals

But now, with rumors about her and Thompson, even the sanctuary of Seattle hasn’t proven to be fully safe for Brown.