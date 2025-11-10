Orlando Bloom Poses with Rachel Lynn Matthews Dressed as Ex Katy Perry for Halloween

NEED TO KNOW Orlando Bloom was photographed with Rachel Lynn Matthews on Halloween — and the actress was dressed as his ex Katy Perry

Bloom, dressed as a skeleton, posed with the actress as she wore a blue bodysuit and black wig, reminiscent of Perry’s look worn during her Blue Origin flight

Reps for Perry and Bloom confirmed their split in July

Orlando Bloom was photographed with Rachel Lynn Matthews on Halloween — and the actress was dressed as his ex Katy Perry.

In photos shared on Matthews’ Instagram Stories, Bloom, dressed as a skeleton, could be seen placing his arm around the Happy Death Day actress’ shoulders as she wore a blue bodysuit and black wig, reminiscent of Perry’s look worn during her 11-minute Blue Origin mission to travel to the edge of space.

In another photo obtained by outlets including TMZ and Page Six, Matthews, 32, recreated a headline-making photo of Perry kissing the ground after returning to Earth and wrote: “Take up space!”

A rep for Bloom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rachel Lynn Matthews and Orlando Bloom on Halloween.

Rachel Lynn Matthews/Instagram



Reps for Perry, 41, and Bloom, 48, confirmed their split on July 3, after PEOPLE first learned on June 26 that they had ended their engagement. The pair share one daughter, 5-year-old Daisy.

“Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her.”

“They’ve been through a lot together, and while they’ve decided to go their separate ways, there’s still a mutual respect between them,” the insider continued. “They’re still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they’re committed to keeping things amicable.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former couple also have mutual friends in Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Lauren and Perry were both passengers on the April 14 Blue Origin mission, while Bloom was in attendance at the couple’s wedding in Venice, Italy, in June.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in March 2025.

Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty



Though Perry and Bloom haven’t shared much about their split, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor publicly commented on their breakup during a conversation with Today’s Craig Melvin on Sept. 5, while promoting his film The Cut.

“There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?” Melvin asked.

“I’m great, man. I’m so grateful,” Bloom replied on the morning show, adding of their daughter, Daisy, “We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”

“And we’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love,” he added.

Fans have also theorized that Perry’s new single “Bandaids” shares insight about the demise of their nine-year relationship.

In the accompanying music video, directed by Christian Breslauer, Perry appears in a kitchen and accidentally drops her ring down the drain. Then, the “Dark Horse” singer’s humor shines as she goes on a Final Destination-type journey of back-to-back near-death experiences — yet always survives them. That is, until she’s blown up by a gas leak in the end.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” Perry sings in the intro. “Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change you don’t / Bandaids over a broken heart.”

Later in the song, the “Firework” singer looks back at the relationship in a nostalgic way, and acknowledges that they had “good times” and “never faked our pictures.”

Since the couple’s split, Perry — who’s been spending time with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau — recently confirmed she was “dating someone else” at her Lifetimes Tour show in Prague.