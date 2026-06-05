Giants vs. Cubs odds, prediction, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for June 5 from proven model

Nothing has come easy for San Francisco Giants, while the wildly erratic Chicago Cubs have two 10-game win streaks this season and a 10-game skid. They meet on Friday afternoon to begin a three-game series each hoping to build off strong Thursday victories. The Cubs (33-30) shocked the Athletics with four ninth-inning runs and a 7-6 walk-off win. The Giants (25-38) took two straight off the surging Brewers in Milwaukee. For Friday, the Cubbies go with Edward Cabrera (3-2, 4.00), the Giants with Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.45 ERA).

First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. Chicago is a -166 favorite on the money line (risk $166 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Giants odds, with San Francisco priced at +139 (risk $100 to win $139 in profit). The over/under for total runs is 11, one of the highest highest totals this season as the wind is expected to blow out. Before making any Giants vs. Cubs picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Giants vs. Cubs predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Cubs money line Cubs -166, Giants +139 Giants vs. Cubs over/under 11 runs Giants vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+117) Giants vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Giants vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cubs vs. Giants, the model is going Under 11 combined runs. For over/under betting, only three times has a Cubs game has a higher total; two of them finished Over the number. The Giants have had three games with a total over 10, all at Coors Field in Denver. The Over went 2-0-1. In 27 games this season that the over/under has been higher than nine runs involving either the Cubs or Giants, the Over is 21-4-2. But the model looks at other numbers. The Giants rank 26th in scoring, the Cubs’ bats have been better on the road.

The model projects two Giants batters to have at least 1.7 total bases, Rafael Devers leading the way at 1.91. The model projects Seiya Suzuki to pace Chicago with 1.77 total bases. The model projects 8.8 combined runs as the Under hits in in a massive 80% of simulations. Get the Giants vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Giants 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Giants, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.