Pack to Open ACC Tournament Wednesday against Pitt

NC State Game Notes | Pitt Game Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The NC State men’s basketball team (19-12, 10-8 ACC) will open the 2026 ACC Tournament against 15th-seed Pitt (13-19, 5-13 ACC) on Wednesday in a second round game played at the Spectrum Center.

The game against the Panthers will tipoff at noon and be televised on ESPN2. NC State fans can also listen to Matt Chazanow and Chucky Brown call the action on the Wolfpack Sports Network.