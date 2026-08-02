Padres Set Immense Asking Price On Mason Miller, Adrián Morejón

Fans and front offices around the game are dreaming of adding Padres closer Mason Miller in a deadline blockbuster, but multiple reports Friday have cast a deal as increasingly unlikely. ESPN’s Jeff Passan tells Jake Mintz and Jordan Schusterman of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast that Padres president of baseball operations is approaching Miller inquiries with the mindset that if a team wants to pry his closer away, every prospect in that interested organization’s system needs to be in play for the interest to be taken seriously.

Passan’s colleague, Alden Gonzalez, writes that the asking price has been so high that multiple teams who’ve expressed interest would be “shocked” to see Miller actually traded. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden writes that Preller would only move Miller if it meant netting the kind of package the Padres gave up a few years back when acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals, which was headlined by a bevy of high-end players with long-term control (including James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore).

[Related: Which Teams Can Make A Mason Miller Offer The Padres Will Like?]

The Brewers are known to have shown some interest in adding Miller, though it sounds as if Preller’s approach would mean shortstop prospect Jesus Made — the game’s No. 1 overall prospect — would need to be in play. Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic report that another rumored Miller suitor, the Pirates, wouldn’t be willing to give up top pitching prospect Seth Hernandez in a Miller deal — even after Hernandez suffered what’s likely to be a season-ending oblique injury. The 20-year-old Hernandez was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 draft and is already considered by some to be the game’s top pitching prospect; he tossed 74 innings across two Class-A levels prior to his injury and held opponents to a 2.43 ERA with a gargantuan 40.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate.

Miller, 28 next month, is having one of the greatest relief seasons in major league history. He’s pitched 45 2/3 innings and held opponents to four earned runs (0.79 ERA) on just 21 hits and 15 walks with a downright comical 85 strikeouts. He’s punched out an obscene 49.4% of the batters he’s faced. Opponents are hitting .136/.215/.142 against him. The only extra-base hit he’s surrendered all season was a double to Royals catcher Carter Jensen on July 17. That moved Isaac Collins, who’d singled, from first to third with no outs. The Padres immediately intentionally walked Bobby Witt Jr. to load the bases. Miller then struck out the next three hitters.

Beyond the sheer dominance, Miller’s contractual status makes him a particularly sought-after player. He’s being paid just $4MM this season and is controlled for another three years beyond the current campaign. If he stays healthy, he’s going to shatter arbitration records for a reliever. That could eventually become an issue for smaller-market suitors who don’t want to tie up a significant portion of team payroll in a reliever, but Miller is so overpowering and is such a gamechanger in the postseason — when baked-in off days allow relievers to be used more heavily than in the regular season — that he’s worth a precedent-setting salary (when he eventually reaches that point).

Miller’s bullpen-mate, Adrián Morejón, isn’t quite as dominant but is clearly one of the best relievers in the sport. He’s also a free agent at season’s end. The Padres are sure to get plenty of trade interest in him as well in the 74 hours leading up to Monday’s trade deadline. Morejón is likely more obtainable than Miller, but the asking price remains high on him as well. Passan said in that same podcast appearance that the Padres are asking for multiple top-10 prospects from within interested teams’ systems to even consider moving him.

Morejón, 27, has been a setup monster in the Friars’ bullpen dating back to 2024. He’s pitched 194 2/3 frames of 2.64 ERA ball in that time, fanning 25.8% of opponents against a 6.7% walk rate. A whopping 55% of batted balls against him have been hit on the ground during hat three-year period. Morejón has always thrown hard, but his average sinker this year has climbed north of 99 mph after sitting 97.7 mph in 2025.

The Padres have a deep bullpen even beyond Miller and Morejón. They’ve gotten brilliant work from Bradgley Rodriguez, Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam and Yuki Matsui this year. Estrada and Adam have missed time due to injury, but the former just returned from the 15-day IL after missing seven weeks with a knee injury.

There’s been some thought that the Padres could use that stacked bullpen in order to add some direly needed starting pitching. They might not be able to directly acquire a controllable starter for a couple months of Morejón, but they could spin off some of the prospects they’d receive in a theoretical Morejón trade to another club with rotation arms to spare. Speculatively, San Diego could look into moving Estrada or Rodriguez to bring in some rotation help. Estrada is controlled through the 2029 season. Rodriguez is controlled all the way through 2031.