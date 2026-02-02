Pascal Siakam selected for NBA All-Star game despite team record

Updated Feb. 1, 2026, 6:43 p.m. ET

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has been named to second straight All-Star Game and his fourth overall as he was named one of seven Eastern Conference reserve on Sunday.

The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 15 at Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Siakam becomes just the eighth player to be elected to multiple NBA All-Star Games as a member of the Pacers. The others are Jermaine O’Neal (six), Reggie Miller (five), Paul George (four), and Tyrese Haliburton, Roy Hibbert, Victor Oladipo, and Domantas Sabonis who made two each.

Siakam’s election was not considered a certainty with the Pacers sitting in 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference with a 13-36 record. However, his competitive consistency in a brutal season apparently impressed the Eastern Conference coaches who selected the reserves. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle relentlessly campaigned for Siakam throughout the month of January.

Siakam leads the Pacers and ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 points per game on 48.3% shooting and 37.7% 3-point shooting. He also leads the Pacers in rebounding with 6.9 per game. He’s third on the squad and first among non-point guards with 4.0 assists per game and he ranks second in steals with 1.1 per game behind only point guard T.J. McConnell.

Siakam has scored in double figures in all 47 games he’s appeared in this year and has scored at least 20 points in 38 of the 47, including each of his last nine and 16 of his last 17. The Pacers are just 13-36 and in 14th place among 15 teams in the East but they are a dramatically better team when he’s on the floor. The Pacers have a 111.0 offensive rating and a -4.2 net rating when Siakam is on the floor. When he isn’t, the Pacers have a 96.9 offensive rating and -15.6 net rating. The only two games Siakam sat out for rest were the Pacers’ worst offensive performances of the season — a 114-83 loss to the Warriors on Nov. 9 and a 121-78 loss to the Pistons on Jan. 17.

Siakam was asked after the Pacers’ win over the Hawks on Saturday what it would mean to make the team.

“It would be great,” Siakam said. “Obviously it’s something that you want to accomplish as a player. I think it would be dope if I could make it. It would be a testament to the hard work, dedication and no matter what just continuing to fight.”

The other six Eastern Conference reserves are Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Miami’s Norman Powell. The starters, announced on Martin Luther King Day, are Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey.

