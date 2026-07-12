Patrick Berg: Norway’s ‘Mentalist’ who can lead them to World Cup glory

Bodo/Glimt central midfielder Patrick Berg has been one of Norway’s most influential players during the World Cup. Adding to his fame during the tournament, Berg has been physically compared to ‘Mentalist’ actor Simon Baker, which has made him go viral on TikTok and Instagram. Flashscore has looked into his background and some of his most impressive statistics during the World Cup.

Age: 28 (born 24th of November, 1997)

Club: Bodo/Glimt

Nationality: Norwegian

Height: 177 cm

Position: Central midfielder

Market value: €8.20 million

Norwegian national team caps: 48

Profile

Patrick Berg joined the Bodo/Glimt academy as a youngster before making his first-team debut in July 2014, aged 16. He has played a total of 332 matches over 13 seasons for Bodo/Glimt, making him second on the list of players with the most matches in club history.

He has scored 40 goals for Bodo/Glimt and is eighth on the list of leading goalscorers in club history.

He was appointed captain of the Bodo/Glimt first team during the 2020 season and led the team to four straight Norwegian First League titles.

He played for Lens in the French Ligue 1 during the first half of 2022.

Accomplishments

Has won four Norwegian Eliteserien titles (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024) and one Norwegian Cup (2026).

He led Bodo/Glimt to the semi-finals of the Europa League (2024/25), ultimately losing to Tottenham, who went on to lift the trophy.

Captained Bodo/Glimt to the Round of 16 of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, which had not been achieved by a Norwegian team since the 1999/2000 season.

Patrick Berg’s stats for Norway at the World Cup Opta by StatsPerform

Berg family history

Patrick Berg comes from one of Norway’s most respected football families, with deep roots at Bodo/Glimt.

Grandfather: Harald Berg is regarded as one of the greatest Norwegian footballers of all time. He starred for Bodo/Glimt in the 1960s and 1970s and earned more than 40 caps for Norway as a midfielder.

Father: Orjan Berg also played for Bodo/Glimt and won league titles with Norwegian giants Rosenborg BK before returning to his hometown club.

Uncle: Runar Berg is another Bodo/Glimt icon, making more than 200 appearances and captaining the club during two distinct stints.

Impressive statistics during the 2026 World Cup

Playing time: At the time of writing, he has played in all five of Norway’s matches and has played 324 minutes in total.

Running capacity: He has clocked Norway’s third-highest distance covered with 43,881.73 metres.

Assists: Despite his defensive midfield role, he has provided two decisive assists – against the Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Other stats: He recorded seven successful duels against Brazil in the last 16, with an 86% success rate in ground duels, while also covering extensive ground in central midfield.