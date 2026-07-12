Trevor Condon selected by St. Louis Cardinals with 13th pick in 2026 MLB Draft

July 11, 2026, 2:43 p.m. ET

You could just sense the value that Trevor Condon brings to a baseball team.

Whether it was delivering in the clutch, making a highlight-reel play in the field or doing the little things that don’t always show up in the box score, Condon developed a reputation as the type of player every coach wants in the lineup. His blend of athleticism, instincts and leadership helped transform him into one of the country’s top MLB Draft prospects.

“He works his ass off,” Giants manager Tony Vitello, who recruited Condon to Tennessee, told MLB.com. “Just his mentality about the 24 hours that are in a day is super impressive. Trevor’s the same guy all the time – super confident, super energetic.”

Condon was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, surrounded by family and friends. Condon becomes the first draft pick from Etowah (Ga.) since Sawyer Gipson-Long was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Here’s a more in-depth look at Condon, and his journey from the Atlanta metro area to St. Louis.

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Trevor Condon: Pete-Crow Armstrong 2.0?

Between his contagious energy, his defense, his speed and his impressive bat skills, Condon is very reminiscent of Pete Crow-Armstrong in more ways than one.

The Gatorade Georgia High School Player of the Year raked in his senior season, hitting .504 with 9 home runs and 42 RBI, helping the Eagles to a 33-7 record and a GHSA Class 6A title. While the swing is slightly unconventional like Crow-Armstrong’s was, his decision-making is well above average and sprays the ball from foul line to foul line with solid contact.

Couple that in with his 70-graded speed, and Condon’s poised to become a solid leadoff hitter along with an everyday center fielder for the foreseeable future, with plenty of potential to become something special in the Major Leagues.

While they do share the same last name, Condon has no relation to fellow Georgian and Colorado Rockie Charlie Condon, who attended The Walker School and starred at the University of Georgia.

Follow Sports Reporter Alex Martin on X at @NP_AlexMartin or via email: amartin@usatodayco.com. For additional high school sports coverage, be sure to follow @usatodayhss on Instagram and X.