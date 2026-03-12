Pennsylvania tornado warning canceled Wednesday, March 11

ARKANSAS. REENA ROY, ABC NEWS, NEW YORK. AND ALL OF THOSE THREATS COMING INTO PLAY FOR OUR SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY HERE IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA. ROUND TWO HITTING RIGHT NOW. STILL ONE MORE TO GO. THAT WILL BE THE STRONGEST AS WE APPROACH THE EVENING COMMUTE LEADING THE WAY. DAMAGING WINDS ARE PRIMARY CONCERN. WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN SOME CONSIDERABLE DOWNPOURS EARLY THIS MORNING. ANY EXTRA HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO THAT FLOODING THREAT. LARGE HAIL, EVEN A BRIEF ISOLATED TORNADO CAN’T BE OVERLOOKED. WITH THIS SCATTERED RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS. AS WE PROGRESS THROUGH YOUR WEDNESDAY, SOME MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN. WORKING THROUGH MANY OF THE EASTERN NEIGHBORHOODS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY. AS WE LOOK FROM HARRISON TOWNSHIP BACK TOWARDS SPRINGDALE, ALSO BETWEEN PENN HILLS NORTH BRADDOCK, HEADING OVER TOWARDS MURRYSVILLE. RAIN IS A LITTLE BIT LIGHTER, AT LEAST FOR THE MOMENT IN DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH. IS THAT A BAND? MODERATE RAIN COMING OUT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY HAS BROKEN DOWN A LITTLE BIT, BUT EVEN STILL, SOME OF THAT STEADY LIGHT RAIN COULD CAUSE SOME ISSUES ON THE ROADS. RAIN THEN PICKS BACK UP AS WE APPROACH KITTANNING EXTENDS ALONG 422 INTO INDIANA. NOW ANY CONCERN FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS AS WE GO THROUGH THE EARLY PART OF THIS AFTERNOON, IT’S PROBABLY GOING TO BE NORTH OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH. WE HAVE SEEN A COUPLE OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS ISSUED CLOSER TO CLEVELAND, ALSO AROUND ERIE, BUT WE WILL SEE SOME ACTION OF OUR OWN AS WE GO OVER THE NEXT COMING HOURS. TORNADO WATCH OUT JUST TO OUR WEST FOR PARTS OF OHIO AND ALSO THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE COULD EXPAND THAT INTO OUR VIEWING AREA AS WE GO FORWARD INTO THE AFTERNOON. SO CERTAINLY BE MONITORING THAT AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH THE SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY, CERTAINLY A WARMER AFTERNOON, BUT WE’VE GOT A LOT OF STORMS COMING OUR WAY BEFORE THINGS REALLY CHANGE BEHIND THIS SYSTEM. SO AGAIN, HERE’S 130 THIS AFTERNOON. YOU CAN PICK OUT A FEW ISOLATED STORMS CLOSER TO NEW CASTLE FRANKLIN. AGAIN, ALL THIS IS NORTH OF I 80. A LITTLE BIT OF ACTION DROPPING CLOSER TO THE 422 CORRIDOR AS WE ROLL TOWARDS THE EVENING COMMUTE. BUT THAT’S REALLY GOING TO BE PRIME TIME IN AND AROUND THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH AS WE WORK THROUGH ABOUT 8:00 TONIGHT. AGAIN, ALL MODES OF SEVERE WEATHER ARE ON THE TABLE. A LOT OF THAT STORM ACTION WILL BE WRAPPING UP AS WE GET CLOSER TO 10 P.M. TEMPERATURES START TO DROP, AND YET EVEN A FEW SNOWFLAKES COULD MIX IN THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. NOT EXPECTING ANY OF THAT TO STICK THOUGH. AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH THE TAIL END OF THIS SYSTEM. TO YOUR 4-DAY PLUS 4 MORE FORECAST FROM 74 TODAY TO JUST 42 TOMORROW, THAT’S CERTAINLY GOING TO BE A SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM. QUICK REBOUND ON FRIDAY. SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS. THINGS ARE LOOKING QUIET AND DRY FOR SAINT PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND. JUST A LITTLE CHILL IN THE AIR FOR THE PARADE DOWNTOW

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has now canceled the earlier tornado warnings.A tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties on Wednesday.The warning for Allegheny and Washington is in effect until 2:30 p.m. For Greene, the warning continues until 2:15 p.m.See live coverage from Pittsburgh's Action Weather in the video above.A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over McDonald, or 8 miles northwest of Canonsburg, moving east at 40 mph.HAZARD…Tornado.SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.More: Read the current weather alerts for your countyInteractive radar: Track storms moving through your areaLocations impacted include… Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McKeesport, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Wilkinsburg, Whitehall, Robinson Township, Munhall, Brentwood, Swissvale, Dormont and Castle Shannon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built building away from windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles northeast of Woodsfield, moving east at 55 mph.HAZARD…Tornado.SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.Locations impacted include… Moundsville, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Cameron, Beallsville, Clarington, Aleppo, Jerusalem, Wilson, Glen Easton, Grove Oak, Lone Oak, Beelers Station, Grand Vue Park, Rocklick and Woodlands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built building away from windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

