Philippines brace for vengeful Thailand in crucial ASEAN Championship reunion

TARLAC, Philippines — Philippines know the challenge that awaits against regional powerhouses Thailand — but the Filipinos are not counting themselves out.

Two years after pulling off a historic victory on home soil, Philippines will look to engineer another upset against Thailand on Tuesday at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac — in a match that could shape their ASEAN Championship semifinal hopes.

Philippines stunned Thailand 2-1 in the first leg of the 2024 ASEAN Championship semis, snapping a 52-year winless streak against the Thais. Prior to that breakthrough, the Filipinos’ last victory over Thailand came on June 10, 1972 during the Jakarta Anniversary Tournament.

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Although Thailand recovered to win the second leg 3-1 after extra time and advance to the final, the result proved Philippines could compete with one of Southeast Asia’s perennial powers.

This time, however, the Filipinos enter with a different squad and under more difficult circumstances. Even so, they remain determined to replicate the belief and resilience that fueled their memorable win two years ago.

“We know that Thailand is a very tough opponent,” Philippines coach Carles Cuadrat said during Monday’s pre-match news conference. “They are always one of the protagonists in this region.

“And we also know that the last time they visited Philippines, they lost the game. It had not happened for more than 50 years, so I guess they have learned the lesson.”

One of the biggest differences between the two campaigns is roster availability.

Because the ASEAN Championship falls outside the official FIFA international calendar, Cuadrat has been unable to call up several Europe-based and overseas professionals after their clubs declined to release them.

As a result, Philippines will be without key veterans who figured prominently in the 2024 semifinal run, including Bjørn Martin Kristensen — who scored in the second leg against Thailand — along with Zico Bailey, Amani Aguinaldo and Kike Linares — whose winner decided the first leg.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Thailand 2 2 0 0 7 6 2 – Malaysia 3 2 0 1 3 6 3 – Myanmar 2 1 0 1 2 3 4 – Philippines 2 1 0 1 0 3 5 – Laos 3 0 0 3 -12 0 *1st & 2nd qualify for semifinals

“We know the circumstances,” Cuadrat said. “We are testing the players and preparing them to win the game and try to get points for us.

“It’s a good opportunity to show what we have right now in our hands.”

“It’s also a good opportunity for the players to express themselves and earn that opportunity with the national team, both now and in the future.”

Holdovers Sandro Reyes and Jarvey Gayoso are expected to spearhead Philippines once again, with Daisuke Sato, John Lucero and Cole Mrowka providing additional firepower after strong performances so far in the tournament.

Philippines currently sit fourth in Group B after opening with a 4-1 loss to Myanmar before bouncing back with a convincing 4-1 victory over Laos.

Thailand, on the other hand, have looked every bit the tournament favorites. The Thais have yet to concede a goal after dismantling Laos 5-0 and following up with a 2-0 win over Malaysia to seize top spot in the group.

With only the top two teams advancing to the semifinals, every point has become crucial.

A victory would boost Philippines’ chances of reaching the knockout stage, while even a draw could strengthen their position heading into the final stretch of the group phase.

“[The Thais] don’t want to suffer another loss in our territory,” Cuadrat said. “So we know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we are preparing the team for that.”

Philippines must take contain Thailand’s offensive weapons such as Kakana Khamyok, Teerasak Poeiphimai, Yotsakorn Burapha and Sarach Yooyen.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. at New Clark City Stadium, where — just like in the tournament opener against Myanmar — rainy conditions are expected to add another layer of challenge to one of Philippines’ biggest matches of the tournament.