Willem Dafoe Talks New ‘Late Fame’ Film, Passion for Horror Flicks

Willem Dafoe joins TODAY to talk about his new project, “Late Fame,” a drama about a forgotten poet whose work is rediscovered. He breaks down his character’s journey with fame and his own relationship to the passage of time. “I try to look back as little as possible,” he says. “I’m always looking forward to the next thing.” Dafoe also talks about his love of horror films and reveals that “Psycho” is the film that scared him most as a kid.Aug. 4, 2026