Willem Dafoe Talks New ‘Late Fame’ Film, Passion for Horror Flicks

By / August 4, 2026

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Willem Dafoe joins TODAY to talk about his new project, “Late Fame,” a drama about a forgotten poet whose work is rediscovered. He breaks down his character’s journey with fame and his own relationship to the passage of time. “I try to look back as little as possible,” he says. “I’m always looking forward to the next thing.” Dafoe also talks about his love of horror films and reveals that “Psycho” is the film that scared him most as a kid.Aug. 4, 2026

  • Tim Robbins on Shocking ‘Silo’ Twist, Playing Poker With Common

    05:38

  • Now Playing

    Willem Dafoe Talks New ‘Late Fame’ Film, Passion for Horror Flicks

    05:06

  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her August 2026 Book Club Pick

    01:27

  • Alamo Drafthouse Honors Matthew McConaughey With Theater

    00:57

  • Anne Hathaway Celebrates ‘Princess Diaries’ 25th Anniversary

    01:17

  • ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Breaks ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Record

    01:24

  • Ariana Grande Addresses Pause From Public Life Amid Concerns

    02:49

  • Dylan Dreyer on Vacationing With In-Laws, Move to Suburbs, More

    10:26

  • See Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer Play ‘Get A Clue’

    03:20

  • Ella Rubin Talks ‘Refreshingly Tender’ Series ‘Sterling Point’

    06:52

  • Kyle Chandler on ‘Lanterns,’ ComicCon Fandom, ‘Silver Fox’ Status

    06:20

  • Lea Thompson and Tracy Spiridakos Talk ‘Anna Pigeon’

    05:06

  • Lindsay Czarniak Talks True Crime Series ‘Game Day Murders’

    06:37

  • Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro Talk ‘One Night Only’

    05:47

  • Kyle Chandler Talks Playing Hal Jordan on ‘Lanterns’

    05:23

  • Harry Styles Slips Onstage in Rain, Still Doesn’t Miss a Beat

    00:42

  • Zac Brown Band Gives Away Cruise in Historic Fenway Surprise

    01:06

  • Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Surprise ‘Practical Magic’ Fans

    01:03

  • Surfing Dogs Catch Waves at Championship Event in California

    00:48

  • Stadium Staffers Scramble to Stop Squirrel During MLB Game

    04:14

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