Phoenix Cyclops revealed as MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls First Year 1 DLC character – PlayStation.Blog

Hello everyone, I am Takeshi Yamanaka, producer of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con, we hosted the panel MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle. where we shared several new announcements and updates about the game. Today I would like to recap those reveals here on PlayStation Blog.

Phoenix Cyclops confirmed as the first year 1 additional character





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We’re excited to announce that Phoenix Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase), will be the first additional character joining MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls as part of Year 1 content.

Cyclops is one of Marvel’s most iconic X-Men leaders. In MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, however, this version of Cyclops draws inspiration from his Phoenix Five incarnation from Avengers vs. X-Men, sporting a bold new look infused with the fiery cosmic power of the Phoenix Force. In addition to powerful Optic Blasts and exceptional hand-to-hand combat abilities that define the character, this Cyclops also possesses the Phoenix Force, so expect Scott Summers to bring the heat! .We’ll have more to share about how these abilities are incorporated into his gameplay, so please stay tuned for future updates on his fighting style.

A high-octane anime opening





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Have you had a chance to watch our newly revealed opening movie? For this opening, we set out to combine the spirit of classic fighting game openings with the charm and energy of beloved anime openings from the early 2000s. We hope you’ll enjoy the world created through its animation and rock-inspired theme song.

The opening movie, as well as the cinematic sequences featured throughout Episode Mode, were produced by the Japanese animation studio Sanzigen. Like our team, Sanzigen continues to push the boundaries of high-quality 2.5D expression, and they did a remarkable job bringing the world of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls to life.

The opening theme song features two iconic Japanese rock vocalists: Keiko Terada of SHOW-YA and mayu of NEMOPHILA. Their powerful and captivating dual vocals bring an even greater sense of energy and excitement to the game.

The lyrics were written by Kanata Okajima, while composition and arrangement were handled by MEG (MEGMETAL). The opening animation was directed by Daisuke Suzuki of Sanzigen. As a passionate Marvel fan himself, Suzuki’s enthusiasm can be felt throughout the entire production. We hope you’ll enjoy the opening movie, and we’d love to hear your thoughts on social media.

Insomniac Games Collaboration Costumes





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Through our collaboration with Insomniac Games, we’re pleased to bring costumes inspired by the worlds of Wolverine to MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Wolverine Battle Reborn Suit will be available starting September 1st, and all players will be able to download it at no additional cost.

During development, we had the opportunity to visit Insomniac Games’ studio and share an in-development version of the game with their team. Their valuable feedback and advice were a tremendous source of encouragement throughout development, and we’d like to once again thank everyone at Insomniac Games for their support.

As previously announced, the Ultimate Edition also includes a costume inspired by the Advanced Suit 2.0 featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Historically, alternate costumes have been relatively limited in Arc System Works titles. With MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, however, we’ve placed a much greater emphasis on costume development as one of the ways players can enjoy their favorite characters in new ways. We have plans to continue adding a variety of costumes in the future, so please look forward to what’s ahead.

Join our Open Beta on July 24





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Launch is now just around the corner, and we’re excited to welcome players to the MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Open Beta, taking place from July 24 through July 26.

The Open Beta will be available to everyone on PlayStation 5 consoles and PC.* In addition, while we originally planned for the Open Beta roster to include 15 characters, we’ve decided to make Green Goblin playable as well. We hope you’ll take this opportunity to experience our team-based battles firsthand with a diverse roster of heroes and villains.

This will be your final opportunity to play the game for free before launch, so if you’re considering picking up MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, we encourage you not to miss this chance.

As we count down to launch, we’ll also be sharing special countdown illustrations created by members of the development team and an exciting lineup of Marvel guest artists. We hope you’ll enjoy those as well. For us, launch day is not the finish line—it’s the starting point. Following release, we’re planning a variety of updates, including new characters, new stages, and more.

Your enthusiasm and support continue to inspire us every day. Thank you for supporting MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, and we look forward to seeing you in the fight.

*Account for PlayStation and internet connection required to participate in Open Beta.