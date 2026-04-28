Pistons have Tobias Harris problem to solve immediately after Game 2 domination

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 98-83 in Game 2 to even the first-round playoff series at one game apiece. Things were tied at halftime, but a 30-4 run to start the third quarter pushed the game out of reach. Cade Cunningham had a superstar performance in Game 2. He gives Detroit a chance to defeat anyone, but Tobias Harris was the second scoring option for the second straight game. That is a problem the Pistons must solve.

Harris had a strong game on Wednesday night. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks. The 6’8 forward made just seven of his 17 field goal attempts and missed all three of his 3-pointers. Fans know shooting and who steps up as the second option behind Cade are problems. It can’t be Harris if the Pistons want to win it all.

Through two games, Cunningham has taken 46 shots. Harris has 32, and no other Piston has more than 17. Tobi is a fine player, but he can’t be the number two option. Harris’ team has never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs. The 33-year-old isn’t suddenly becoming a new player, so JB Bickerstaff needs to find ways to get Jalen Duren more looks.

Pistons need to find a second scoring option not named Tobias Harris

Duren has only taken 14 shots in two games. Duncan Robinson has 17, and Ausar Thompson has 16. During the regular season, Duren averaged the second-most shots. Harris was third with Robinson and Thompson as the fourth and fifth options. Fans know it can’t be Robinson or Thompson that step up.

Bickerstaff needs to get his big man going. Duren had four shots in 33 minutes in Game 1. Harrison took 15 and made five. It is part of the reason Detroit lost on their home floor. They won Game 2 with defense and physicality. The Pistons scored 98 points with Harris taking 17 shots and Duren ten.

The offense is a problem. Orlando finished 13th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. The Magic have picked up the intensity in the playoffs, but it is not like they are the Thunder. If the Pistons can only score 98 against Orlando, they’ve got zero chance to defeat the NBA’s best.

Bickerstaff can’t just rely on Cade Cunningham. The Pistons need someone else to step up. Tobi is filling that role out of necessity. It is on the coaching staff to find ways to distribute shots elsewhere. Detroit isn’t making a deep playoff run with Harris taking 16 shots a game.

The Detroit Pistons have a Tobias Harris problem to solve immediately. They should win this series no matter what, but things will get more difficult every round. The Pistons can’t have Harris chucking if they want to keep winning. Cade should be the number one with Duren taking the second-most attempts.

That hasn’t happened yet, and Bickerstaff must adjust. If not, the Pistons won’t be long for the playoffs, and this fantastic season will end in disappointment. Stay tuned to see how it shakes out.